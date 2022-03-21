MARS Company Announces Release of Version 5 of MARS Meter Management (M3) Enterprise-Grade Software for Water Meter Testing

M3 Version 5 Enterprise Software Suite Includes Key Feature & Performance Enhancements for Business Intelligence/Data Analysis & Visualization, Meter Testing Management, and Data Integration

OCALA, Fla., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MARS Company, a global leader in water meter testing and technology solutions, today announced immediate commercial availability of Version 5 of the MARS Meter Management (M3) Enterprise Software Suite. M3 is the industry's leading enterprise-grade software solution designed specifically for the waterworks industry. M3 Version 5 adds capability and enhancements in System-Wide Architecture Performance, Business Intelligence/Data Analysis & Visualization, Meter Testing Management, Data Integration, Test System Water Quality Management, and enables users to easily meet and maintain AWWA Standards & Industry Compliance.

M3 Version 5 Enterprise Software Suite enhancements include:

Enterprise-Grade Software Architecture

MARS Company is the water industry leader in meter performance analytics. Notably, M3 Version 5's Enterprise-Grade, application architecture delivers unparalleled performance in a unified system designed with the user in mind to increase operator efficiency.

Single, High-performance Unified Application Architecture

Enhanced Performance for Increased Operator Efficiency

Dynamic, Real-Time User Interface (UI) Display Enhancements

Single User Log-in with OAuth 2.0 Support

Windows Compatibility - Latest Versions of 10/11+

High-Performance Workflow For Increased Operator Efficiency

Business Intelligence, Data Analysis & Visualization

M3 Version 5 brings data to life through a state-of-the-art visual format that takes important data and presents it in a way that empowers users by providing powerful insight that both increases efficiency, promotes business intelligence, and allows users to see past the raw data and get a deeper understanding of the trends, patterns, and connections like never before.

Improved Data Visualization Dashboard

Analytics & Meter Performance Intelligence

Meter Testing Plan Progress Charts for Easier Tracking

Meter Test Plan Budgeting Widget for Advanced Analysis

Meter Testing Management

Setting the standard in water meter management data analysis and compliance, Version 5 makes compliance tracking & auditing simpler than ever using custom meter testing plans, comparative analysis, & testing optimization. Version 5 has unparalleled accuracy, customization, testing schedule & optimization that increases user efficiency and provides peace of mind.

Enhanced Data Analysis for Compliance Tracking and Auditing

Customized Meter Testing Plans (Budgeting and Actuals)

Testing Plan Comparative Analysis (Budgeting and Actuals)

Record and Track How Often Each Meter Type is Tested

Data Analysis for Meter Testing Schedule Optimization

Data Integration

M3 Version 5 offers even more robust reporting and compatibility than ever before. With tools such as enhanced witness test pass/fail reporting, improved standard reports and advanced custom reporting, users can expect to enjoy a system designed to extract the information needed easily.

Enhanced Data Import Capability

Enhanced Witness Test Pass/Fail Report

Improved Standard Reports

Advanced, Customized Reports

AWWA Meter Testing Compliance

Enhancements in Version 5 include robust industry compliance and training, allowing users to easily maintain AWWA standards and earn AWWA meter testing compliance and M6 manual compliance. The process optimizations delivered in this version empower users with easy-to-use tools that quickly and accurately provide more insight than ever before.

C715 & M6 Compliance Enhancements (Purge & Test)

Improved Process Optimization

C700/C710 Testing Specifications Compliance Enhancements

Test System Water Quality Management

M3 Version 5 offers a unique Water Quality Analysis Program that provides advanced multi-variant water quality evaluation and adverse particulate contamination examinations to provide a previously unseen ability to track and maintain positive water quality within the meter testing system and provide insight on system health to avoid unnecessary wear.

Advanced, Multi-Variant Water Quality Evaluation

Adverse Particulate Contamination Examination

Sample Monitoring & Analysis

Data Logging, Verification & Auditing

The M3 Enterprise Software Suite is a collection of custom-designed software modules allowing both new and existing customers to harness the power of innovative technology more efficiently to capture valuable meter testing data based on their individual meter testing programs. Custom reporting, extensive data exporting features, and browser-based access allow multiple departments to analyze data analytics to improve customer service, implement operational improvements, and make informed purchasing decisions better than ever before. The M3 Enterprise Software Suite is designed as a modular and scalable software solution enabling customers to purchase what they need when they need it. The Software Suite is comprised of the Core Platform Software and three optional software packages: the Advanced Scale & Control Software Module, the Advanced Connectivity Module, and the Custom Test, Reporting & Export Module.

MARS Company will be an exhibitor at many tradeshows this year, with the first being WATERCON 2022 (booth #403), taking place from March 21 through March 24, 2022, in Springfield, Illinois. For more information about MARS Company and its products and services, please visit www.marswater.com.

About MARS Company

As the global leader in water meter measurement for sustainable revenue recovery, MARS Company ("MARS") continues to innovate and transform the water meter measurement industry worldwide through the design, development, and manufacturing of patented analytical enterprise software and ultra-high precision measurement equipment. Whether the test bench systems, software upgrades, or diversified products, MARS offers customers the highest quality and state-of-the-art, advanced solutions to some of the most common yet costly issues surrounding water management.

CONTACT: Royce Burnett, Vice President of Sales; Tel: (352)239-8044; [email protected]

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words "planned," "expects," "believes," "strategy," "opportunity," "anticipates," and similar words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, or other factors that may cause MARS Company's actual results to be materially different from historical results or any results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. MARS Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date hereof. The potential risks and uncertainties which could cause actual growth and results to differ materially include but are not limited to customer acceptance of the company's services, products, and fee structures, the success of the company's brand development efforts, the volatile and competitive nature of the water industry, and changes in domestic and international market conditions, and foreign exchange rates.

SOURCE MARS Company