MARS Company Exhibits New VEROflow Mobile, Large Meter Testing System

New Mobile Testing Equipment Revolutionizes Large Meter Testing with Advanced Features and Portability

OCALA, Fla., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MARS Company, a leading innovator in flow measurement and water meter testing solutions, is proud to exhibit the groundbreaking mobile testing equipment, the VEROFlow-10, designed specifically for large meters up to twelve inches. This cutting-edge equipment, powered by the highly acclaimed M3 Software, offers a variety of new features and enhancements, positioning it as a game-changer in the industry.

The VF-10 provides unrivaled automatic flow rate detection, streamlining the testing process and ensuring accurate results without manual intervention. This innovation saves time and reduces the potential for human error, allowing operators to focus on other aspects of their work.

In addition to its advanced capabilities, the equipment is lighter and more compact than previous models, enabling easier transportation and setup. The reduced footprint makes it an ideal choice for field testing, especially in locations with limited space or difficult access.

Complementing the equipment's portability, MARS Company has also introduced a wireless rugged tablet PC that allows users to control the testing process remotely. This durable and versatile tablet is designed to withstand harsh working conditions while providing a user-friendly interface for seamless operation.

The new mobile testing equipment's compatibility with the M3 Software ensures users can access all the essential features and benefits they have come to expect from MARS Company products. This includes easy data collection and management, customizable reporting, AWWA-compliant testing programs, and seamless integration with other systems.

"We are thrilled to demonstrate this groundbreaking mobile testing equipment at the AWWA ACE23 annual exposition," said Dave Corey, CEO of MARS Company. "Our team has worked tirelessly to create a solution that addresses the unique challenges of testing large meters while prioritizing portability and ease of use. We believe this equipment will empower professionals in the field to achieve better, faster results, and we're excited to see its impact on the industry."

The VF-10 Large Mobile Meter Testing System is available now. MARS Company will exhibit at the AWWA ACE23 Trade show on June 12-14 in Toronto at booth #1803. For more information about this innovative solution and how it can revolutionize your meter testing process, please visit our website at marswater.com or contact our sales team at [email protected].

About MARS Company

As the global leader in water meter measurement for sustainable revenue recovery, MARS Company continues to innovate and transform the water meter measurement industry worldwide through unparalleled design, development, and manufacturing of patented analytical enterprise software and ultra-high precision measurement equipment. Whether the test bench solutions or enterprise software systems, each offering from MARS provides customers with state-of-the-art business intelligence, powerful data visualization, and highly advanced solutions to some of the most common yet costly water management issues. With these patented, award-winning, and state-of-the-art technologies, the company's goal is to lead utility management companies in recovering revenue lost due to reporting inaccuracies by making an abundance of information easily digestible and available. Countless companies offer products that save time or money, but not many offer a solution that will save both time and money but also assist in protecting one of the world's most precious resources – our water supply!

CONTACT: Maurice Gutierrez, Vice President of Sales, Tel: (352) 843-9014, email: [email protected]

SOURCE MARS Company