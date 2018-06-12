MARS Company Launches New and Enhanced Version 3.0 Enterprise-Grade Software Solution for Water Meter Testing

OCALA, Fla., June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MARS Company, a global leader in water meter testing and technology solutions, announced today that it has launched a new, enhanced version of M3 Enterprise Software Suite, the industry's leading enterprise-grade software solution designed specifically for the waterworks industry. M3 2018 Version 3.0 Enterprise Software Suite enhancements include:

Core Platform Software Feature Enhancement

Advanced Scale and Control Module Integration

Auto Populate Meter Data Entry Fields

System-Wide, Enhanced Security & Encryption

Enhanced Mobile-Mounted Systems Support

User Interface Improvements

Custom Input Fields Support

Advanced Scale & Control Software Module Enhancements

Full Color, Multi-Touch Display for Increased Ease of Use

Advanced Interpretation of Weight Transmitter Data

Compatible with Avery Weigh-Tronix & Other Scales

Enhanced Control for Other External Systems

Optional Water Temperature Correction to Ensure Accuracy

Remote, Online Software Updates and Remote Diagnostics

Expandable, Modular Design

Advanced Connectivity Software Module Enhancements

Enhanced Interface for Multi-Bench Configurations

Customer Test, Enhanced Reporting & Export Software Module Enhancements

Improved Custom Test Capability

Expanded Data Backup Capability

Automated Test Filtering

Reports Generation Enhancement

Export Multiple Reports with Custom Filtering

Batch Export - Historical Data

Enhanced Testing Protocols

The MARS Meter Management (M3) Enterprise Software Suite is a collection of custom designed software packages allowing customers to easily harness the power of software and technology. It provides both new and existing customers with the ability to capture valuable meter testing data based on their individual meter testing programs. Custom reporting, extensive data exporting features, and browser-based access allow multiple departments to have the power of data analytics to improve customer service, implement operational improvements, and make informed purchasing decisions.

The M3 Enterprise Software Suite is designed to be a modular and scalable software solution enabling customers to only purchase what they need, when they need it. The Software Suite is comprised of the Core Platform Software and three optional software packages: (i) the NEW Advanced Scale & Control Software Module, and: (ii) the Advanced Connectivity Module, and (iii) the Custom Test, Reporting & Export Module.

The M3 2018 Version 3.0 Enterprise Software Suite is expected to be available in the 3Q of 2018. MARS Company will be exhibiting at AWWA 2018 Trade show, June 12-14 in Las Vegas at booth #24017. For more information about MARS Company and its M3 Enterprise Software, please visit www.MARSwater.com.

About MARS Company

MARS Company is a global leader in water meter testing and technology solutions. With more than 30 years of experience assisting municipal and private utilities throughout the world, MARS has a long track record of success. MARS core business and expertise include: Patented Water Meter Testing Systems & Software Technology, Innovative AMR/AMI Technology Products and Software Solutions and Water System Specialty Products. Innovative thinking allows MARS to leverage its unique, proprietary technology, patent positioning, manufacturing infrastructure and world-class management strength, to further position itself as the leader in the water industry.

