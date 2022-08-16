MARS Company Named to 2022 Inc. 5000 List

Inc. Magazine Reveals Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies—the Inc. 5000

OCALA, Fla., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that MARS Company ("MARS"), a global leader in water meter testing and technology solutions, ranked No. 4275 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"MARS Company is honored to be recognized as one of the fastest growing private companies in America. We continue to innovate and transform the water meter measurement industry worldwide through unparalleled design, development, and manufacturing of patented analytical enterprise software and ultra-high precision measurement equipment", said Dave Corey, CEO.

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

As the global leader in water meter measurement for sustainable revenue recovery, MARS Company continues to innovate and transform the water meter measurement industry worldwide through unparalleled design, development, and manufacturing of patented analytical enterprise software and ultra-high precision measurement equipment. Whether the test bench solutions or enterprise software systems, each offering from MARS provides customers with state-of-the-art business intelligence, powerful data visualization, and highly advanced solutions to some of the most common yet costly water management issues. With these patented, award-winning, and state-of-the-art technologies, the company's goal is to lead utility management companies in recovering revenue lost due to reporting inaccuracies by making an abundance of information easily digestible and available. Countless companies offer products that save time or money, but not many offer a solution that will not only save both time and money but will also assist in protecting one of the world's most precious resources – our water supply!

About MARS Company

Inc. 5000 Methodology

Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September 2022 issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc., offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced yearly since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition of inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.

SOURCE MARS Company