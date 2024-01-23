MARS DEBUTS SUPER BOWL LVIII CAMPAIGN TEASER, FEATURING "M&M'S® ALMOST CHAMPIONS RING OF COMFORT"

The teaser spotlights the beloved M&M'S characters providing comfort to three NFL Hall of Fame Legends who just missed earning a Super Bowl ring in their respective Big Game appearances – Dan Marino, Terrell Owens and Bruce Smith. The "almost champions" are introduced to the first-of-its-kind "M&M'S Almost Champions Ring of Comfort" featuring real diamonds made in a specialized lab from an ingredient universally synonymous with comfort: peanut butter. M&M'S peanut butter candies, to be specific.

"M&M'S is all about using the power of fun to create a world where everyone feels they belong," said Gabrielle Wesley, Chief Marketing Officer, Mars Wrigley North America. "To inspire moments of everyday happiness and entertain fans, it's only fitting that our Mars Brand gem partners with a roster of NFL Legends to debut a custom ring with diamonds made from real M&M'S peanut butter, providing one-of-a-kind carats AND comfort for exceptional almost champions."

The "M&M'S Almost Champions Ring of Comfort" prominently features specially created lab diamonds made from M&M'S peanut butter. The largest individual diamonds on the face of the first ever M&M'S peanut butter turned diamond ring were created by exposing this common household staple to a high-pressure environment – including 3,000°C temperatures and 800,000 pounds per square inch of pressure – before grinding and grading the diamonds into their final form. The 14K gold ring is adorned with a diamond-encrusted replica of Mars' beloved M&M'S Orange character.

When the ring is opened, a secret internal compartment reveals a mini replica of a football stadium designed to house a single Peanut Butter M&M'S.

"The M&M'S Super Bowl campaign highlights the essence of sportsmanship for me - celebrating all players for the endless, demanding effort they put into their craft while enjoying the fun of the game," said Hall-of-Famer Dan Marino. "Historically only one team walks away with a championship ring, but Mars' inclusive message to inspire moments of happiness and to bring fun to everyone on and off the field really resonated with me. Just like the game itself, stay tuned for the ad's full release as there are always some surprising twists."

The full 30-second ad spot will air during the first commercial break in the first quarter of Super Bowl LVIII, which will be broadcast on CBS on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024.

To see the newly released teaser video featuring Dan Marino, Terrell Owens and Bruce Smith and to learn more about the creation of the "M&M'S Almost Champions Ring of Comfort" and M&M'S lineup of peanut butter products and innovations, visit mms.com/super-bowl. Fans can also follow the brand on Instagram , TikTok , Facebook and X , and sign up for M&M'S newsletter here to stay in the know on all M&M'S Super Bowl updates and announcements.

