SNICKERS® Ice Cream Drafts NFL Prospect Rome Odunze to Introduce First-Ever SNICKERS® Ice Cream "Chiller"

To Celebrate the 2024 NFL Draft, SNICKERS® Ice Cream Helps Fans Keep Their Ice Cream Cold and Thanks to Odunze's Hands, Never Fumble Their SNICKERS Ice Cream Again

NEWARK, N.J., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dropping your ice cream is one of the worst fumbles you can make – but lucky for us, Rome Odunze is one of the nation's best receivers. That's why, ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft, SNICKERS® Ice Cream has enlisted top NFL wide receiver pick, Rome Odunze, to help fans hold onto their ice cream all season long with SNICKERS Ice Cream Chiller – a first-of-its-kind ice cream holder that captures Odunze's famous hands and keeps a SNICKERS Ice Cream bar nice and cold.

To celebrate the 2024 NFL Draft, SNICKERS® Ice Cream has partnered with coveted wide receiver Rome Odunze to create the SNICKERS Ice Cream Chiller – a first-of-its-kind ice cream holder, to help fans chill out this NFL season.

"It's an honor to have SNICKERS Ice Cream model their first-ever ice cream Chiller after me," said Rome Odunze. "I couldn't be more excited to be part of the 2024 NFL Draft alongside SNICKERS Ice Cream, and I can't wait to see fans all over the country 'chilling out' with our SNICKERS Ice Cream Chillers on game days."

Known for his elite reception skills that propelled his team to the national championship game, Odunze's outstanding contested catch rate can help fans chill out knowing their SNICKERS Ice Cream is safe in his hands throughout all the excitement of one of the most stressful pre-season moments.

"SNICKERS Ice Cream is excited to return to the NFL Draft for the second year in a row, and there is no one we'd rather partner with to help fans chill out all season long than one of the nation's best receivers, who is known for making dynamic catches, Rome Odunze," said Jayesh Shah, Mars Ice Cream Marketing Director. "As NFL fans prepare for an exciting Draft Day and the NFL season ahead, one thing they won't have to worry about is dropping their satisfyingly delicious SNICKERS Ice Cream Bars."

From April 18 to May 2, NFL and SNICKERS Ice Cream fans alike can head to SNICKERS.com/IceCreamChiller for a chance to win a limited-edition SNICKERS Ice Cream Chiller with Rome Odunze's printed autograph featured on each one, accompanied by a 6-pack of SNICKERS Ice Cream Bars. For more details and for the Official Rules, please visit SNICKERS.com/IceCreamChiller.*

While SNICKERS Ice Cream Chillers are an exclusive offering, SNICKERS Ice Cream Bars are available at retailers nationwide, so fans can chill out all season long.

For more information and to enter for a chance to win a SNICKERS Ice Cream Chiller, visit SNICKERS.com/IceCreamChiller by May 2. To keep up with the latest SNICKERS Ice Cream news, follow along via SNICKERS social platforms on Facebook, X, TikTok and Instagram.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open only to legal residents of, and residing in, the 50 U.S. & D.C., 18 or older at time of entry. Begins 4/18/24 12:00:00 AM ET and ends 5/2/24 11:59:59 PM ET. To enter and for Official Rules, go to SNICKERS.com/IceCreamChiller. Void where prohibited.

