– The snacking favorite further solidifies its spot as the top snack for air travel –

CHICAGO, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Make sure your seat belt is securely fastened and all carry-on luggage is stowed underneath the seat in front of you or in the overhead bins because SNICKERS — one of the world's best-selling chocolate bars and proud part of Mars, Inc., — is launching a new high-flying campaign dubbed, "Hungry Skies." The global campaign, introduced today, profiles the out-of-sorts behavior that is synonymous with air travel and the corresponding turbulence it creates for perturbed passengers and flight crews through multimarket advertising in and out of airports.

SNICKERS satisfies again with new campaign that profiles the out-of-sorts behavior of passengers trying to navigate the friendly skies.

Mars is a global leader in snacking and its iconic SNICKERS brand has dominated the category for years by serving as a satisfying solution for those "You're Not You When You're Hungry" moments. The new "Hungry Skies" campaign is part of a broader effort to recruit millions of consumers to the iconic Mars chocolate portfolio and shows SNICKERS as an essential travel snack that provides total satisfaction in hilarious, and perhaps all-too-relatable travel situations. Last year, the SNICKERS brand saw growth of more than 13% across the globe, and this new campaign is looking to further build on that momentum.

Created in partnership with lead agency BBDO New York, part of Omnicom, the "Hungry Skies" campaign pokes fun at out-of-sorts passengers with spots featuring airborne agitations like in-seat yoga, repeatedly pressing the call button and even sharing a seat with an emotional support snake.

"For nearly 20 years, SNICKERS has been the satisfying solution for moments when hunger has us feeling out-of-sorts," said Rankin Carroll, Chief Brand Officer, Mars Snacking. "With international tourism expected to grow 15% in 2024 and over 6 million people flying every day, this campaign captures those increasingly and absurdly relatable instances we've all encountered traveling and reminds hungry travelers to grab a SNICKERS, to help keep them on track as they navigate the turbulent skies of travel."

"Not a single day goes by that you don't see a viral video of someone being out of pocket on a plane," said Kristin Clark, Senior Vice President Creative Director, BBDO. "When we noticed that SNICKERS had never extended their iconic You're Not You When You're Hungry campaign to travel we knew SNICKERS had to come to the rescue," said Matt Low, Senior Vice President Creative Director.

The campaign will kick off in the US and Australia across TV, social, digital, and in-flight/in-airport activations before being scaled across Asia, the European Union, Brazil, Mexico, China, India the Middle East and Africa. It is slated to run in 30+ countries starting now through the first quarter of 2025. Upon landing, the campaign will onward travel to extend to other mass transport methods.

To see the campaign, visit snickershungryskies.com. Travelers can also follow the brand on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and X.

About Mars, Incorporated

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a global, family-owned business, Mars is transforming, innovating, and evolving to make a positive impact on the world. Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of quality snacking, food, and pet care products and services, we employ 140,000+ dedicated Associates. With more than $47 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including Ben's Original™, CESAR®, Cocoavia®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, KIND®, M&M's®, SNICKERS®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, and WHISKAS®. We are creating A Better World for Pets through our global network of pet hospitals and diagnostic services – including AniCura, BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, Linnaeus and VCA™ – using cutting edge technology to develop breakthrough programs in genetic health screening and DNA testing.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

SOURCE Mars, Incorporated