Mars Exploration Celebration Blasts Off This Weekend in Mars

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Borough of Mars, Pennsylvania, is hosting a "free" two-day STEAM education festival called the Mars Exploration Celebration on August 27-28, 2021. The outdoor event inspired by exploration, innovation, and celebration includes a mix of virtual and in-person speakers as well as exhibits, is being offered for the fourth time in the small Borough of Mars; the Red Planet's namesake.

"Mars Exploration Celebration provides hands-on and minds-on activities with the goal to make STEAM education not only fun but to empower our youth to become curious learners," said Missy Gralish, member of Mars New Year Board of Directors. "At the same time, the Celebration provides an exciting and engaging event for folks of all ages."

Friday, August 27 (5:00-10:00 pm EST), is a celebratory night and includes live interactive virtual presentations from NASA's Chief Scientist Dr. James Green as well as other NASA officials; in-person presentations from Sharad Bhaskaran of Astrobotic and Dr. Andy Aldrin of the Aldrin Family Foundation; live music from Dancing Queen, and a custom drone show in the night sky provided by Firefly Drone Shows.

Saturday, August 28th (12:00-10:00 pm EST), will be filled with live virtual NASA speakers on the Mars Bank Stage and the NASA Theater; a live virtual presentation from Festival of the Spoken Nerd, and in-person presentations from Astrobotic and Dr. Andy Aldrin. Saturday also boasts a Sci-Fi Costume Contest with cash prizes and the Martian of the Year Awards. The Winners of the Mars STEAM Challenge will be announced and prizes awarded. Live music from Elmoz Fire will be provided and another fantastic evening of the custom drone show in the night sky.

Throughout the streets of Mars and on both days, you will find robotics competitions in the Robotics Village, drone races, a STEAM maker build, interactive Mars and Moon Maps from the Aldrin Family Foundation, Moon rovers from Astrobotic, a mini history museum from Carnegie Museum of Natural History, an autonomous vehicle from Argo AI, a mobile glass studio from Pittsburgh Glass Center, kid zone games, hands-on STEAM related activities, food, vendors, and so much more. Stop and say hello to Ralph Crewe of "Isn't That Something" podcast as well as Buzz Aldrin's son Dr. Andy Aldrin.

Both a NASA Theater and SpaceX Theater will be included in the festival this year. The NASA Theater will offer live interactive educational sessions from NASA and other space related organizations. Seating availability will be on a first come basis. Questions for our presenters are encouraged. The SpaceX Theater will offer educational videos, and informational materials. NASA and SpaceX materials and memorabilia will be available at both locations.

"The Borough of Mars is excited to a festival for families and youth centered on traveling to and someday living on the planet Mars," said Mars Borough Mayor Gregg Hartung. "We have put together this two-day festival in challenging times of COVID in collaboration with NASA and now for the first time Astrobotic Pittsburgh's leading aerospace company and the Aldrin Family Foundation who follows in the footsteps of Astronaut Buzz Aldrin. Come join us in celebrating and exploring the planet Mars in Mars, Pennsylvania!"

Mars New Year and the Mars Exploration Celebration are following COVID guidelines issued by the CDC and the Pennsylvania Health Department for outdoor events.

The festival will be streamed live from the Mars New Year Facebook page and YouTube account. For the streaming links and more information on scheduled events and speakers, STEAM activities, exhibits, parking, shuttles, and an interactive map, please visit www.marsnewyear.com.

