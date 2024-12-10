Mars, Incorporated Named to Fast Company's Annual List of Brands That Matter for Second Consecutive Year

"We're honored to be recognized by Fast Company for the second year in a row and I want to thank and celebrate all our Associates across Mars who made this possible," said Anton Vincent, President, Mars Wrigley North America & Global Ice Cream – a division of Mars, Incorporated. "Their passion, vision and dedication are the driving force behind the purpose-driven work we do to create products and services that people and their pets love. At Mars, we prioritize long-term decision-making and planning for the future, and this recognition reflects our continued commitment to build the world we want tomorrow, starting with how we do business today."

For generations, Mars has provided people and their pets with products and services they enjoy, played an important role in the communities where Mars works and operates, and connected with Americans in a variety of impactful ways. Highlights that contributed to this year's recognition include:

Work with the Washington County Food Access Improvement Fund as well as partnerships with Greenville College Access and the Attainment Network to provide nutritious meals for families, facilitate college enrollment and retain local talent in Greenville, Miss. — home to BEN'S ORIGINAL™ for more than 45 years.

Access and the Attainment Network to provide nutritious meals for families, facilitate college enrollment and retain local talent in — home to BEN'S ORIGINAL™ for more than 45 years. Expanded access to veterinary career opportunities through programs and partnerships with organizations like Diversify Veterinary Medicine Coalition and National Association of Black Veterinarians.

Support for farmers transition to healthy soil practices with training and funding through the NUTRO™ brand's GREATER GROUND™ initiative.

An impact on prisoners and unadoptable pets through Royal Canin North America's sponsorship of the Puppies for Parole program and partnership with Uber Pet to help cat owners overcome transportation barriers with free rides through their Take Your Cat to the Vet initiative.

sponsorship of the Puppies for Parole program and partnership with Uber Pet to help cat owners overcome transportation barriers with free rides through their Take Your Cat to the Vet initiative. Innovative SKITTLES® Pride celebrations which included candy packaging that doubled as a gateway to LGBTQ+ stories.

"We're so proud to award such a wide variety of honorees this year and shine a spotlight on leading marketing executives," said Brendan Vaughan, Fast Company editor-in-chief.

Fast Company's Brands That Matter awards are open to companies of any size, from multinational corporations to small businesses. Applications are judged on their emotional resonance, cultural significance, timeliness, clarity, and originality.

For more information, visit https://www.fastcompany.com/91235961/family-brands-brands-that-matter-2024.

Additional information on Mars and its brands and services can be found at Mars.com and on our LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube pages.

About Mars, Incorporated

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a $50bn+ family-owned business, our diverse and expanding portfolio of leading pet care products and veterinary services support pets all around the world and our quality snacking and food products delight millions of people every day. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, M&M's®, SNICKERS® and BEN'S ORIGINAL™. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™ and ANICURA™ span preventive, general, specialty, and emergency veterinary care, and our global veterinary diagnostics business ANTECH® offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. The Mars Five Principles—Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom—inspire our 150,000 Associates to act every day to help create a better world for people, pets and the planet.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Brendan Vaughan. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication, Inc., and can be found online at fastcompany.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Mary Jane McComiskey

[email protected]

SOURCE Mars, Incorporated