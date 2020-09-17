Mars Opens Submissions for the 2021 Forrest E. Mars, Jr. Chocolate History Research Grant to Encourage Historical Research and Study on Chocolate's Influence on Global Heritage and Culture

HACKETTSTOWN, N.J., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mars Wrigley announced today that it is currently accepting submissions for its 2021 Forrest E. Mars, Jr. Chocolate History Research Grant through December 30, 2020. The grant provides funding for innovation in the areas of chocolate history research, scholarship and education. A minimum of $50,000 in grant money will be awarded.

"At Mars, we believe that chocolate has played an intrinsic role in our collective global heritage and culture," said Gail Broadright, Director Mars Sponsorships and Family Properties. "The Forrest E. Mars, Jr. Chocolate History Research Grant was created to support institutions dedicated to revealing these stories, sharing them with the public, and preserving them for future generations."

Submissions can be made on the AMERICAN HERITAGE® Chocolate website at https://www.americanheritagechocolate.com/grants/grant-application/. AMERICAN HERITAGE Chocolate is a line of artisanal chocolate with flavors inspired by ingredient lists from the 18th century. With a flavor profile drawn directly from the archives of chocolate's historic past, AMERICAN HERITAGE® Chocolate provides an inspiring, versatile way to make, bake, drink, explore, play, share and show love.

Mars has a rich heritage in chocolate making, an expertise in the field of cocoa science and sustainability and a deep understanding of chocolate making throughout history. With its origins in ancient Mesoamerica, chocolate has spread across the world, changing the way people experience food. Inspiring creativity, a catalyst for making family traditions and the foundation for all manner of entertainment, chocolate's unique story is woven through the pages of history in a distinct way.

Launched in 2013, the Forrest E. Mars, Jr. Chocolate History Research Grant, named after the company's owner and advocate of the history of the Americas, has a special emphasis on uncovering and sharing chocolate's role in global history as well as its influence on heritage and culture. Grant funds will be awarded for project(s) that investigate and/or educate the public on the history of chocolate and/or the chocolate making process from a cultural, historic and/or scientific perspective(s). The scholarship process is competitive, and the awards will be made based on merit as judged by a panel of experts. Educational impact will be at the forefront of this decision process. A total of $266,000 in grant funds has been awarded since 2013.

Forrest E. Mars, Jr. Chocolate History Research Grant winners will be announced at the annual meeting of the Heritage Chocolate Society (HCS) scheduled for March 2021 in Washington D.C. HCS is a group of history leaders and professionals formed in 2003 with the mission to uncover the collective history of chocolate, and share the stories of its cultural and socioeconomic impact to educate the global community.

About AMERICAN HERITAGE® Chocolate:

The AMERICAN HERITAGE Chocolate brand was developed in 2006 by Mars Chocolate North America (now Mars Wrigley) to help educate consumers about the history of our multicultural nation through the engaging story of one of our most beloved foods…chocolate! With a flavor profile drawn directly from the archives of chocolate's historic past, AMERICAN HERITAGE Chocolate provides an artisanal, versatile way to eat, bake or drink a sweet taste of history. Rainforest Alliance Certified™, 57% cacao and made with no preservatives, AMERICAN HERITAGE Chocolate currently comes in four NEW unique formats: Tasting Squares, Tablet Bars, Finely Grated Baking Chocolate for baking/drinking and Gourmet Hot Cocoa. AMERICAN HERITAGE Chocolate is sold in over 200 fine gift shops at historic sites, museums and historic inns across the USA and Canada. The brand can also be found on Amazon.com, at M&M's World in New York City and Las Vegas, and at the Ethel M chocolate store in Henderson, Nevada.

About Mars, Incorporated

Mars is a family-owned business with more than a century of history making diverse products and offering services for people and the pets people love. With almost $35 billion in sales, the company is a global business that produces some of the world's best-loved brands: M&M's®, SNICKERS®, TWIX®, MILKY WAY®, DOVE®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, WHISKAS®, EXTRA®, ORBIT®, 5™, SKITTLES®, UNCLE BEN'S®, MARS DRINKS and COCOAVIA®. Mars also provides veterinary health services that include BANFIELD® Pet Hospitals, Blue Pearl®, VCA® and Pet Partners™. Headquartered in McLean, VA, Mars operates in more than 80 countries. The Mars Five Principles – Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom – inspire its more than 100,000 Associates to create value for all its partners and deliver growth they are proud of every day.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

