Mars, Pennsylvania Hosts Free STEAM Festival to Celebrate the Borough's Unique Connection to the Red Planet

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Borough of Mars, Pennsylvania, will host a free weekend-long Mars Exploration Celebration, May 31-June 2, 2019, featuring NASA speakers, exhibits, STEAM education activities, food, music and more.

Mars Exploration Celebration aims to inspire our youth via fun and interactive hands-on activities, to pursue an education and career in a STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and math) discipline. At the same time, the celebration provides an exciting and engaging event for the community.

The outdoor celebration, the third time to be offered in the small town of Mars, and the Red Planet namesake, will be even bigger than in past years, spanning over three days. Friday, May 31 is a celebratory night and includes a live video chat with NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, a sci-fi costume contest with prizes, an Earth, Wind & Fire tribute band, and a custom drone show in the night sky to be provided by Firefly Drone Shows. Saturday, June 1st (11:00 am – 7:00 pm) and Sunday, June 2nd (11:00 am – 4:00 pm) will be filled with NASA speakers on the main stage, NASA interactive exhibits, robotics competitions, drone races, an escape room, makers build, 3D printing, rocket launch, kids zone games plus hands-on STEAM activities, and a judged science fair called Meet the Mars Challenge. Also, on Saturday the Mars Post Office is offering a one-of-a-kind cancelled stamp and the headlined music group is The Gothies Band. On Sunday, Meet the Mars Challenge winners will be announced and prizes awarded. Additionally, the headlined music group is The Sarah James Project. Food vendors and STEAM activities will be available throughout the entire event along with collectors Mars memorabilia for purchase.

"The Borough of Mars is excited to host and collaborate with NASA a third time, on a celebration event for the planet Mars," said Mars Borough Mayor Gregg Hartung. "We explore the many aspects of living on the planet Mars through the participation of students from a variety of schools, higher education institutions, community organizations, and businesses. Our volunteers, sponsors, community supports, and partners make it all possible. Why not visit the only Mars on Earth?"

"NASA's involvement is such an honor and an integral part of what we're trying to accomplish with this event. We want our students and community to be inspired by the possibilities of space," said Missy Gralish, Communications Chairperson. "The Mars Exploration Celebration brings two planets together, as we celebrate the new frontier of the planet Mars right in the heart of Butler County, Mars, Pennsylvania."

For more information on scheduled events and speakers, STEAM activities, exhibits, parking, shuttles, an interactive map, and more visit www.marsnewyear.com .

