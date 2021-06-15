Mars Petcare And PEDIGREE Foundation Partner With Kyle Busch To Help Shelter Pets Find Loving Homes

As part of the collaboration, Mars Petcare's BETTER CITIES FOR PETS Program and PEDIGREE Foundation will host adoption events in Nashville and Charlotte during the race weekend and cover all adoption fees at participating shelters for any pets that find loving homes from June 18-20. To drive awareness for the events, Kyle Busch will visit the Humane Society of Charlotte to meet some adoptable pets before heading to Nashville for the NASCAR Cup Series race. Busch will also raise awareness for the need for pet adoptions by "hosting" life-size cutouts of adoptable dogs from local shelter partners on top of his pit box, acting as his honorary pit crew during Sunday's race.

"I'm a huge dog lover, so having PEDIGREE Foundation choose to feature shelter pets that are in need of homes on our No.18 Camry this weekend is really cool," said Kyle Busch. "This week I'll be meeting some of the dogs firsthand in Charlotte and have some special friends up on our pit box too. With the BETTER CITIES FOR PETS Program and PEDIGREE Foundation covering adoption fees in Charlotte and Nashville this weekend, our hope is that these pets are welcomed into the loving homes they deserve."

Participating shelters include Williamson County Animal Center and Nashville Humane Association in Nashville and the Humane Society of Charlotte in Charlotte, home of NASCAR HQ. Courtesy of Mars Petcare and PEDIGREE Foundation, each adopter will receive a starter kit for their new furry family member that includes food from PEDIGREE®, CESAR® and IAMS™ brands, treats from DENTASTIX™ and TEMPTATIONS™ brands, as well as coupons and swag from BANFIELD™ Pet Hospital, VCA Animal Hospitals, WISDOM PANEL™ test kits, PEDIGREE Foundation and the BETTER CITIES FOR PETS Program.

"We're delighted to be working alongside NASCAR, Joe Gibbs Racing and Kyle Busch who support our goal of ending pet homelessness," said Kimberly Spina, President of PEDIGREE Foundation. "To celebrate the return of the NASCAR Cup Series to Nashville, we're thrilled to host adoption events with partner shelters in our hometown of Nashville and NASCAR's hometown of Charlotte, in an effort to make a real difference in both communities and give more pets the chance at loving homes."

The adoption events will follow local market COVID-19 guidelines. For more information about PEDIGREE Foundation and its mission to end pet homelessness, please visit www.pedigreefoundation.org

About the PEDIGREE® Brand

The PEDIGREE Brand is the number one brand of dog food and treats in the world, feeding more dogs than any other brand. The PEDIGREE Brand offers a wide variety of products and formats for dogs at every life stage. The PEDIGREE Brand is built on an unwavering love for all dogs and a commitment to dog adoption. For more information, please visit www.Pedigree.com.

About PEDIGREE Foundation

We believe every dog deserves a loving, forever home. PEDIGREE Foundation is an independent 501(c)(3) non-profit organization working to help end pet homelessness. Nearly 3.5 million dogs end up in shelters and rescues every year, and nearly half never find a home. The foundation was established in 2008 by Mars Petcare, maker of PEDIGREE® food for dogs, to help increase dog adoption rates. We've awarded more than 5,700 grants and over $9 million to U.S. shelters and rescues that help dogs in need. At PEDIGREE Foundation, we're working toward a day when all dogs are safe, secure, cared for, fed well and loved. See how you can help at PedigreeFoundation.org.

About Mars Petcare

Part of Mars, Incorporated, a family-owned business with more than a century of history making diverse products and offering services for people and the pets people love, the 85,000 Associates across 50+ countries in Mars Petcare are dedicated to one purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS. With 85 years of experience, our portfolio of almost 50 brands serves the health and nutrition needs of the world's pets – including brands PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, ROYAL CANIN®,NUTRO™, GREENIES™, SHEBA®, CESAR®, IAMS™ and EUKANUBA™ as well as the WALTHAM Petcare Science Institute which has advanced research in the nutrition and health of pets for over 50 years. Mars Petcare is also a leading veterinary health provider through an international network of over 2,000 pet hospitals and diagnostic services including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™,VCA™, Linnaeus, AniCura and Antech. We're also active in innovation and technology for pets, with WISDOM PANEL™ genetic health screening and DNA testing for dogs, the WHISTLE™ GPS dog tracker, and LEAP VENTURE STUDIO accelerator and COMPANION FUND™ programs that drive innovation and disruption in the pet care industry. As a family business and guided by our principles, we are privileged with the flexibility to fight for what we believe in – and we choose to fight for our Purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS.

SOURCE Mars Petcare