Mars Petcare Announces New Appointment To The Pet Nutrition Leadership Team

Cejudo is a proven leader with nearly 30 years of experience building supply chain strategy and end-to-end (E2E) supply chain solutions around the globe. Throughout his career, he has lived in eight different countries, spanning four continents, including the United States, Colombia, Switzerland and Thailand. He most recently served as Vice President of Supply Chain Global Hair Care & Deodorants at Unilever, where he was responsible for designing and implementing E2E supply chain solutions, while leading all elements of supply chain strategy for global innovation, and the development of organizational capability for people, process, and systems. While at Unilever, he also held senior supply chain roles in the Middle Americas and North America. Before joining Unilever, Ruben spent more than 20 years with Procter & Gambl e where he held a variety of supply chain and global roles where he redesigned the haircare supply chain in Brazil to be more agile and cost effective enabling growth, and also played a key role implementing planning centers in the United States and Latin America.

In his new role at Mars Pet Nutrition, Cejudo will bring his deep supply chain expertise to carry forward an E2E supply chain with flexibility, responsiveness and efficiency at its core, to elevate the customer and pet parent experience. Ruben will lead an agile team of Associates across the Mars Pet Nutrition network. His work will be a critical contribution to the company's overall innovation strategy, delivering products and solutions to meet the needs of today's pet parents.

"As a seasoned leader with deep end-to-end supply chain expertise, I'm confident Ruben will help create our supply chain of the future, positioning Mars Petcare to win in the digital age now and for years to come," said Ikdeep Singh, regional president, Mars Pet Nutrition North America. "His passion for supply chain innovation, furthering our purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS and developing Associate talent will be central to driving strong business results."

Cejudo will build upon the significant impact that Chris Sackree, interim supply chain vice president for Mars Pet Nutrition North America, has made as he led the company's supply chain through the pandemic. Sackree will move into another opportunity within Mars.

"I'm honored to be joining Mars Petcare and partnering with such a strong team to create innovative supply chain solutions," said Cejudo. "Mars Petcare's many talented Associates, iconic brands like PEDIGREE ® , GREENIES ™, and TEMPTATIONS™, and commitment to its purpose, are just a few of the reasons I was so drawn to this role."

The Mars Pet Nutrition North American portfolio, including NUTRO™ , SHEBA® and IAMS™ among many others – serves nearly 90 million pet owning households and is driven by an overarching purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS through its Associates, brands and operations.

About Mars, Incorporated

For more than a century, Mars, Incorporated has been driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. This idea is at the center of who we have always been as a global, family-owned business. Today, Mars is transforming, innovating and evolving in ways that affirm our commitment to making a positive impact on the world around us.



Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of confectionery, food, and petcare products and services, we employ 125,000 dedicated Associates who are all moving in the same direction: forward. With $40 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including DOVE ® , EXTRA ® , M&M's ® , MILKY WAY ® , SNICKERS ® , TWIX ® , ORBIT ® , PEDIGREE ® , ROYAL CANIN ® , SKITTLES ® , UNCLE BEN'S ® , WHISKAS ® , COCOAVIA ® , and 5™; and take care of half of the world's pets through our nutrition, health and services businesses, including AniCura, Banfield Pet Hospitals™, BluePearl ® , Linnaeus, and VCA™.



We know we can only be truly successful if our partners and the communities in which we operate prosper as well. The Mars Five Principles – Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom – inspire our Associates to take action every day to help create a world tomorrow in which the planet, its people and pets can thrive.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com .





About Mars Petcare

Part of Mars, Incorporated, a family-owned business with more than a century of history making diverse products and offering services for people and the pets people love, the 85,000 Associates across 50+ countries in Mars Petcare are dedicated to one purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS. With 85 years of experience, our portfolio of almost 50 brands serves the health and nutrition needs of the world's pets – including brands PEDIGREE ® , WHISKAS ® , ROYAL CANIN ® , NUTRO ™, GREENIES ™, SHEBA ® , CESAR ® , IAMS ™ and EUKANUBA ™ as well as the Waltham Petcare Science Institute which has advanced research in the nutrition and health of pets for over 50 years. Mars Petcare is also a leading veterinary health provider through an international network of over 2,000 pet hospitals and diagnostic services including BANFIELD ™, BLUEPEARL ™, VCA ™, Linnaeus , AniCura and Antech . We're also active in innovation and technology for pets, with WISDOM PANEL ™ genetic health screening and DNA testing for dogs, the WHISTLE ™ GPS dog tracker, and LEAP VENTURE STUDIO accelerator and COMPANION FUND programs that drive innovation and disruption in the pet care industry. As a family business and guided by our principles, we are privileged with the flexibility to fight for what we believe in – and we choose to fight for: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS.

