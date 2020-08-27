Mars Petcare Announces Pet Nutrition Leadership Appointment

Most recently, Singh served as President with the L'Oréal Group, where over the past six years, he led large and complex brand portfolios in North America. Throughout his roles, he's delivered revenue and profit growth at industry-leading rates by building high-performing teams with a diverse, inclusive work culture, while accelerating consumer-centric innovation and instilling industry-leading digital capabilities. Prior to L'Oréal, he spent 14 years at Procter and Gamble working in various roles - including global brand innovation, regional portfolio management and country commercial operations - across North America and Greater China. Singh holds an MBA from The Wharton School at The University of Pennsylvania and an undergraduate degree in Industrial Engineering from Dalhousie University.

Singh will be responsible for the full Pet Nutrition North American portfolio, including iconic brands like PEDIGREE®, SHEBA® and IAMS™ – serving the more than 86 million pet-owning households across the region. Core to his role will be driving the company's purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS™ through its talented Associates, brands and operations.

"I'm energized by this growing, dynamic category and to join a company that puts purpose at the center of what they do," said Singh. "I've personally experienced the many benefits pets bring to our lives and I'm inspired by the opportunity to make a positive impact for pets and pet parents."

Singh will build on the incredible success that Mark Johnson, current Regional President for Mars Pet Nutrition North America, has led over the past six years. Johnson has made a personal decision to step down from his current role. He will move into another opportunity within the business, which will be announced at a later date. To ensure a smooth transition, Johnson will continue to lead the business through the end of the year, while supporting Singh's onboarding.

"It has been an absolute privilege to lead the North American Pet Nutrition business for the last six years," Johnson said. "I'm so proud of our incredibly talented Associates and all we've been able to accomplish together to further our purpose: a better world for pets."

About Mars, Incorporated

For more than a century, Mars, Incorporated has been driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. This idea is at the center of who we have always been as a global, family-owned business. Today, Mars is transforming, innovating and evolving in ways that affirm our commitment to making a positive impact on the world around us.

Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of confectionery, food, and petcare products and services, we employ 125,000 dedicated Associates who are all moving in the same direction: forward. With $40 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including DOVE®, EXTRA®, M&M's®, MILKY WAY®, SNICKERS®, TWIX®, ORBIT®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, SKITTLES®, UNCLE BEN'S®, WHISKAS®, COCOAVIA®, and 5™; and take care of half of the world's pets through our nutrition, health and services businesses, including AniCura, Banfield Pet Hospitals™, BluePearl®, Linnaeus, and VCA™.

We know we can only be truly successful if our partners and the communities in which we operate prosper as well. The Mars Five Principles – Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom – inspire our Associates to take action every day to help create a world tomorrow in which the planet, its people and pets can thrive.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

About Mars Petcare

Part of Mars, Incorporated, a family-owned business with more than a century of history making diverse products and offering services for people and the pets people love, the 85,000 Associates across 50+ countries in Mars Petcare are dedicated to one purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS™. With 85 years of experience, our portfolio of almost 50 brands serves the health and nutrition needs of the world's pets – including brands PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, ROYAL CANIN®, NUTRO™, GREENIES™, SHEBA®, CESAR®, IAMS™ and EUKANUBA™ as well as the WALTHAM Petcare Science Institute which has advanced research in the nutrition and health of pets for over 50 years. Mars Petcare is also a leading veterinary health provider through an international network of over 2,000 pet hospitals and diagnostic services including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™, Linnaeus, AniCura and Antech. We're also active in innovation and technology for pets, with WISDOM PANEL™ genetic health screening and DNA testing for dogs, the WHISTLE™ GPS dog tracker, and LEAP VENTURE STUDIO accelerator and COMPANION FUND™ programs that drive innovation and disruption in the pet care industry. As a family business and guided by our principles, we are privileged with the flexibility to fight for what we believe in – and we choose to fight for: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS.

