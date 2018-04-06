Mars Petcare Arkansas Facility Receives Three Million Work Hours Safety Award

Congressman Steve Womack will visit the facility for the presentation ceremony as well as Tim Allen, President & CEO of Fort Smith Chamber of Commerce and Patricia Hart, Director of Health & Safety Division of Arkansas Workman's Compensation Commission. Ralph Hudson, deputy director of the Arkansas Department of Labor will present the award to honor the Associates achievement and commitment to creating a safe work environment and Fort Smith Mayor Sandy Sanders will issue a proclamation congratulating the site on this accomplishment.

"Across our Mars network safety is our top priority and we are so proud of our Associates for building off of last year's award and showing a consistent and steadfast commitment to safety here in Fort Smith," said Russ Hayes, Mars Petcare Fort Smith Site Director. "This is our sixth year without incident and this award speaks volumes to the efforts our entire team continues to put forth."

Mars Petcare has made many commitments to growing its presence in Fort Smith, and in the past three years the company has invested $122M and has 255 new Associates. As a company that is dedicated to giving back to its communities, Mars Petcare has participated in volunteer projects with local organizations such as Sebastian County Humane Society, Next Step Homeless Services and Antioch Discovery Garden.

"I applaud Mars Petcare for receiving the Three Million Work Hours Safety Award from the Arkansas Department of Labor," said Congressman Steve Womack. "Operating for more than six years without a lost day due to a work-related injury or illness requires a commitment to safety that has clearly been demonstrated by the plant, and this award certainly reflects Mars' effort to promote a safe and enjoyable workplace."

Outside of Fort Smith, Mars Petcare continues to be a global leader in food and quality safety, giving back to all of the communities in which it operates and has been listed as one of Fortune Magazine's 100 Best Companies to Work For in 2018, for the sixth year in a row.

About Mars Petcare US

Mars Petcare is a diverse and growing business with 75,000 Associates across 50+ countries all dedicated to building our vision: A Better World For Pets™, by serving the health and nutrition needs of almost half the world's pets. With over 75 years of experience, Mars Petcare has developed an enviable portfolio of almost 50 brands, including the leading global pet nutrition brands PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, ROYAL CANIN®, NUTRO™, GREENIES™, SHEBA®, CESAR®, IAMS™ and EUKANUBA™. Mars Petcare is also the world's largest veterinary health provider through a network of over 2,000 pet hospitals including BANFIELD™, BLUE PEARL™, PET PARTNERS™, and VCA™. The company is also at the forefront of emerging innovation and technology for pets, pet owners and veterinarians, with WISDOM HEALTH™, a patented genetic technology testing for dogs and the WHISTLE™ GPS dog tracker, as well as the LEAP VENTURE STUDIO™ accelerator and COMPANION FUND™ programs to support startup innovation and the next generation of disruptors in the pet care industry. As part of the Mars family of companies, we are privileged with the freedom and the flexibility to fight for what we believe in – and we choose to fight to make our vision a reality.

