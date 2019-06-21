Mars Petcare Celebrates 40-Year Anniversary Of Mattoon Manufacturing Site

"We're proud to celebrate the Mattoon site's 40 years of operation and share this moment with our Associates and the greater community," said Mars Petcare Vice President of Supply Chain, Renee Peets. "The pet food industry continues to grow and evolve, and I feel very proud that our Mattoon site continues to deliver safe, high quality pet food to four-legged family members across the country."

Mars Petcare is committed to supporting job growth in the local Mattoon community. The site employs nearly 200 Associates from the area and receives 90 percent of its raw materials from partners within 150 miles of the city. Over the last ten years, Mars has invested over $90 million in the facility, including an expansion in 2013, adding 65,000 feet of manufacturing space as well as nearly 50 jobs.

The Mattoon manufacturing site also gives back to the community by supplying pet food to several local K-9 units and animal shelters. Additionally, through the company's Mars Volunteer Program, employees of the Mattoon site support many charitable organizations in the area, including the Coles County Animal Shelter.

"The Mattoon manufacturing site has been, and will continue to be, a bedrock of our community," said Mattoon Mayor, Tim Gover. "Through Mars Petcare's investments and charitable initiatives, the company has shown their support for our citizens, and we look forward to the next 40 years of partnership ahead."

The Mattoon site was commissioned in February 1977 and chosen for its proximity to two interstate highways, the availability of rail transportation and the abundance of grain-based materials. The facility officially opened its doors in June 1979.

About Mars Petcare

Mars Petcare is a diverse and growing business with 85,000 Associates across 50+ countries dedicated to one purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS™. With 75 years of experience, our portfolio of almost 50 brands serves the health and nutrition needs of the world's pets – including brands PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, ROYAL CANIN®, NUTRO™, GREENIES™, SHEBA®, CESAR®, IAMS™ and EUKANUBA™ as well as The WALTHAM™ Centre for Pet Nutrition which has advanced research in the nutrition and health of pets for over 50 years. Mars Petcare is also a leading veterinary health provider through a network of over 2,000 pet hospitals including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, PET PARTNERS™, VCA™, Linnaeus™ and AniCura™. We're also active in innovation and technology for pets, with WISDOM PANEL™ genetic health screening and DNA testing for dogs, the WHISTLE™ GPS dog tracker, and LEAP VENTURE STUDIO accelerator and COMPANION FUND™ programs that drive innovation and disruption in the pet care industry. As a family business and guided by our principles, we are privileged with the flexibility to fight for what we believe in – and we choose to fight for: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS.

