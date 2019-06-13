Mars Petcare Unveils The Next Generation Of Pet-Friendly Workplaces

Wi-fi enabled dog park with seating areas and room to run so people and pets can work and play together

Two indoor dog play areas, staffed by a "pack leader" and full-time "pet sitters" so Associates who may have a busy day can still bring their pets

Coffee bars on every floor that also have automated "slurp stations" for pets so that everyone can enjoy break time together.

Custom pet bed and toy storage space throughout the office

Wider furniture with pet-friendly fabric, including sofas and ottomans, so Associates can lounge with their furry friends

More than 60 acres of outdoor green space and walking paths – all designed with pet-friendly landscaping

The new corporate headquarters demonstrates how Mars Petcare is working every day to fulfill its purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS™ and in turn, serve as a beacon for other business leaders across the country to introduce pet-friendly polices at their own workplaces.

"We've welcomed pets into our offices for years. We know that they reduce stress and increase our collaboration and productivity at work," said Mark Johnson, President of Mars Petcare North America. "And, pets are great for talent recruitment. We know that a majority of candidates would always choose a pet-friendly employer over one who is not. The bottom line is that being a pet-friendly work place is great for our Associates, it's great for our pets, and it's great for our business."

PETS WORK AT WORK™

Pets are more than just members of the family – they make great co-workers. When pets are welcomed in the workplace, consumer surveys have shown they boost morale by contributing to lower stress levels and increased collaboration among employees. They can even make a job more satisfying.

People thrive in pet-friendly environments, and more importantly, they intentionally search for them. When Mars Petcare surveyed business leaders and their employees across the United States about pets at work, 87 percent said being dog-friendly helps them attract and retain more talent. In addition, nearly 60 percent of employees said they'd choose a dog-friendly employer over one who's not.

"When you welcome pets to the workplace, everyone wins – they make going to work more enjoyable, and it means our pets spend less time alone at home," said Dave Bradey, Vice President of People & Organization at Mars Petcare. "Since pets naturally help us socialize, there is no better way to meet new colleagues, which in turn leads to improved communication. It's no wonder pet-friendly workplaces are an important perk for job seekers"

To learn more about how you can make your workplace pet-friendly or to find tools to communicate the benefits of pet-friendly workplaces to your local business leaders, visit BetterCitiesForPets.com.

BETTER CITIES FOR PETS™

The "Pet-Friendly Workplace of the Future" is the latest initiative from Mars Petcare to promote the benefits of pet companionship and encourage pet-friendly policies – whether in the workplace or the community. Mars Petcare created the BETTER CITIES FOR PETS™ program to inspire business leaders and municipalities to enact pet-friendly polices by providing easily accessible resources featuring best practices as well as industry research on the benefits pets have on humans. The BETTER CITIES FOR PETS™ certification program honors municipalities already advocating for fewer pets in shelters, more pet-friendly places and increased housing options for people with pets.

In addition to the new headquarters, Mars Petcare's hometown of Franklin is home to almost 100 pet-friendly shops and restaurants in the downtown area alone. The BETTER CITIES FOR PETS™ program comes to life throughout the community with window clings identifying pet-friendly businesses and restaurants, and easily accessible pet water bowls and pet waste stations, all intended to make it easier for visitors and residents to be there with their pets.

For more information about BETTER CITIES FOR PETS™ and how to assess your city to be certified, please visit www.BetterCitiesForPets.com.

About Mars Petcare

Mars Petcare is a diverse and growing business with 85,000 Associates across 50+ countries dedicated to one purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS™. With 75 years of experience, our portfolio of almost 50 brands serves the health and nutrition needs of the world's pets – including brands PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, ROYAL CANIN®, NUTRO™, GREENIES™, SHEBA®, CESAR®, IAMS™ and EUKANUBA™ as well as The WALTHAM™ Centre for Pet Nutrition which has advanced research in the nutrition and health of pets for over 50 years. Mars Petcare is also a leading veterinary health provider through a network of over 2,000 pet hospitals including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, PET PARTNERS™, VCA™, Linnaeus and AniCura. We're also active in innovation and technology for pets, with WISDOM PANEL™ genetic health screening and DNA testing for dogs, the WHISTLE™ GPS dog tracker, and LEAP VENTURE STUDIO accelerator and COMPANION FUND™ programs that drive innovation and disruption in the pet care industry. As a family business and guided by our principles, we are privileged with the flexibility to fight for what we believe in – and we choose to fight for: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS.

SOURCE Mars Petcare

Related Links

https://www.mars.com/made-by-mars/petcare

