Mars Veterinary Health pilots industry-leading anaesthetic gas capture technology to reduce carbon emissions

World's leading provider of veterinary care will be first to introduce innovative in-clinic solution to support sustainability goals

BIRMINGHAM, England, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mars Veterinary Health, through its UK veterinary group Linnaeus and in partnership with Waltham Petcare Science Institute, today announced a first-of-its-kind partnership with SageTech Veterinary to pilot an innovative anaesthetic gas capture solution to help prevent harmful greenhouse gases from entering the atmosphere.

During a typical anaesthetic procedure, less than five percent of the volatile anaesthetic agent delivered to a patient is absorbed and metabolised, leaving approximately 95 percent it to be exhaled.

SageTech's trusted gas-capture technology—which is currently used in human healthcare—works by capturing the waste anaesthetic agent breathed out during an operation by safely adsorbing it into a specially developed reusable capture canister. These waste anaesthetic agents can then be extracted from the filter, avoiding current routes for disposal of volatile anaesthetic agents of incineration or release into the atmosphere.

"As a leading provider of veterinary care, we have a responsibility to take climate action at scale and lead the way toward more sustainable practices," said Ellie West, RCVS and EBVS® European Specialist in Veterinary Anaesthesia and Analgesia, and Linnaeus Environmental Sustainability Lead. "Our innovative collaboration should help us take a significant step forward in our sustainability journey, aimed at contributing to a better future for the planet—and the people and pets who depend on it."

A veterinary-industry first, Mars Veterinary Health's one-year pilot will start with 10 Linnaeus primary care and referral veterinary practices in the UK with the aim of reducing anaesthesia-related carbon emissions resulting from release or disposal of these agents and determining the efficiency of capture in its clinics, ultimately supporting its goal of reducing climate-change impacts. Mars Veterinary Health aims to use these learnings to explore the potential application of this technology across other parts of its business in the years to come.

"At SageTech Veterinary, we are excited to share our developed technology and work alongside Mars Veterinary Health to significantly reduce the carbon footprint associated with the direct release of waste volatile anaesthetic agents to the environment," said Iain Menneer, CEO of SageTech Medical. "It has been wonderful to work with the Linnaeus and Waltham teams, and we are confident this pilot project will demonstrate to the veterinary profession how such collaborations can be a collective force for good."

This industry-first pilot in sustainable veterinary care is consistent with Mars, Incorporated's Net Zero Roadmap, a detailed action plan for achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, as well as details on the company's progress and history of working on climate action. Details about Mars, Incorporated's wider sustainability—including climate—work can be found in its Sustainable in a Generation Scorecard.

About Mars Veterinary Health

Mars Veterinary Health is a global division of Mars Petcare dedicated to delivering high-quality pet healthcare to further its collective Purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS™. Mars Veterinary Health's 70,000 Associates across 3,000 global veterinary clinics put pets, people, and the planet first. The Mars Veterinary Health family includes Associates at AniCura, Banfield, BluePearl, Creature Comforts, Gentle Oak, Hillside, Linnaeus, Mount Pleasant, Tai Wai, VCA, VES, and VSH who demonstrate compassion and expertise while enabling 35 million pet visits each year. Learn more at marsveterinary.com.

About Linnaeus

Part of Mars Veterinary Health, Linnaeus is a highly respected community of more than 50 primary care and 17 referral veterinary practices based in the UK. Linnaeus employs over 6,000 pet-loving Associates with some of the country's finest vet and nursing teams who together are committed to excellence and delivering high-quality care to patients. Learn more at linnaeusgroup.co.uk.

About Mars Science & Diagnostics

Mars Science & Diagnostics is a division of Mars Petcare, a diverse business dedicated to one purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS™. Science & Diagnostics brings together the power of leading pet health science with expertise across diagnostics, data, and technology to improve outcomes in pet health. Antech, our global veterinary diagnostics business, spans in-house diagnostic laboratory instruments and consumables, including rapid assay diagnostic products and digital cytology services; local and cloud-based data services; practice information management software; reference laboratories; veterinary imaging and technology; education; and telemedicine with board-certified specialist support services. Our at-home diagnostics offering includes Wisdom Panel, the world's most accurate pet DNA test. For 60 years, our Waltham Petcare Science Institute has been advancing science to better understand pet health.

About SageTech Veterinary

The manufacture of virgin anaesthetic agents and their release as waste volatile gases is highly damaging to the environment and contributes significantly to the total carbon footprint of healthcare. SageTech Veterinary is part of SageTech Medical, a medical device and pharmaceutical company focused on the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of technologies for the capture and recycling of waste volatile anaesthetic agents in human and animal healthcare. Their unique circular economy solution safely captures volatile anaesthetic agents (sevoflurane, isoflurane, desflurane) through actively controlled adsorption onto a reusable capture canister. Learn more at sagetechveterinary.com.

