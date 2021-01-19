Marsello Receives New Investment to Help Further Support Strategic Growth

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, one of New Zealand's leading retail SaaS (Software as a Service) companies, Marsello, announced that it received a new investment from Trestle Partners ("Trestle"), a New York-based private investment firm with significant expertise partnering with SaaS and eCommerce companies.

Passionate about helping businesses get more sales and better results from their marketing, Marsello combines data-driven automation, email, SMS, and loyalty programs to generate highly targeted marketing for small to medium-sized retailers. Retailers using Marsello are currently generating more than 45 times return over their subscription fee. The infusion of capital from Trestle will be instrumental in helping Marsello scale its business and further support the growth of the company's platform.

"We're stoked that Trestle has demonstrated confidence in Marsello as we've continued to grow strongly through this challenging year and provided us with the capital and expertise to further accelerate growth," said Brent Spicer, Co-founder and Co-CEO of Marsello.

Thomas Babcock, Managing Partner of Trestle, said, "Marsello is laser-focused on providing SMB retailers with a comprehensive, full-service marketing platform to effectively reach their customers. Nobody else is serving this customer base with Marsello's combination of quality and breadth, which we love. We are thrilled to partner with Brent and his team."

Jack Fennebresque, Managing Partner of Trestle, added, "What became immediately evident to us is the meaningful and calculable return on investment the Marsello platform generates for its customers. It's amazing to see this level of 'hard ROI', in addition to the consistent and positive feedback offered by customers and partners. We are excited to partner with Marsello's leadership team as they continue to strategically scale their platform."

In conjunction with Trestle's investment, Mr. Babcock will join Marsello's Board of Directors.

Marsello has continued to grow through the global COVID-19 pandemic. While physical stores have been in varying stages of lockdown, retailers using Marsello have continued their marketing efforts online, allowing them to promote, communicate, and trade efficiently and seamlessly.

About Marsello

Founded in 2014, Marsello is a leading retail SaaS company that gives retailers the tools to generate targeted, data-driven marketing with email, SMS and customer loyalty, allowing SMB retailers to create an industry-leading marketing strategy while also focusing on their business. Marsello has 5,000 retailers as customers globally across 130 countries and is headquartered in Wellington, New Zealand.

About Trestle Partners

Founded in 2020, Trestle Partners is a private fund that focuses on identifying SaaS businesses with strong product-market fit and responsible growth patterns. The firm partners with company founders who are biased towards responsible growth and the preservation of exit opportunities.

