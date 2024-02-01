Marsh McLennan's Oliver Wyman Completes Acquisition of SeaTec Consulting Inc.

News provided by

Oliver Wyman

01 Feb, 2024, 12:21 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oliver Wyman, a global leader in management consulting, and a business of Marsh McLennan (NYSE:MMC) today announced the completion of its acquisition of SeaTec Consulting Inc. SeaTec will join CAVOK, a division of Oliver Wyman, focused on aviation services.

For more than 20 years SeaTec has been a leading provider of consulting, engineering, and digital expertise across the aviation, aerospace and defense, and transportation industries. SeaTec's deep industry knowledge, paired with technical and digital expertise delivers high value programs for clients. Combined, SeaTec and Oliver Wyman's CAVOK business will help clients meet operations, cost and reliability objectives.

SeaTec is based in Atlanta, GA and has offices across the US, Canada, and UK with an extended network of clients and senior advisors around the world. The firm's employees will join Oliver Wyman and integrate with CAVOK. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About SeaTec
SeaTec is a trusted, leading provider of consulting, engineering, and digital domain expertise solving complex business, operational and technical challenges for clients in asset-intensive industries. SeaTec's deep industry knowledge and technical expertise paired with its turn-key service offerings enable the company to deliver program life cycle solutions that are unmatched by competitors. Over the past 20 years, SeaTec has earned a long-standing record of excellence with its customers and its priority has always been to steward and enhance the unique culture and reputation for excellence that is SeaTec. For more information, please visit www.seatec.com

About Oliver Wyman
Oliver Wyman is a global leader in management consulting. With offices in more than 70 cities across 30 countries, Oliver Wyman combines deep industry knowledge with specialized expertise in strategy, operations, risk management, and organization transformation. The firm has 7,000 professionals around the world who work with clients to optimize their business, improve their operations and risk profile, and accelerate their organizational performance to seize the most attractive opportunities. Oliver Wyman is a business of Marsh McLennan [NYSE: MMC]. For more information, visit www.oliverwyman.com. Follow Oliver Wyman on LinkedIn and X

About Marsh McLennan
Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC) is the world's leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people. The Company's more than 85,000 colleagues advise clients in over 130 countries. With annual revenue of $23 billion, Marsh McLennan helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment through four market-leading businesses. Marsh provides data-driven risk advisory services and insurance solutions to commercial and consumer clients. Guy Carpenter develops advanced risk, reinsurance and capital strategies that help clients grow profitably and pursue emerging opportunities. Mercer delivers advice and technology-driven solutions that help organizations redefine the world of work, reshape retirement and investment outcomes, and unlock health and well being for a changing workforce. Oliver Wyman serves as a critical strategic, economic and brand advisor to private sector and governmental clients. For more information, visit marshmclennan.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and X

SOURCE Oliver Wyman

