Marsh McLennan's Oliver Wyman to Acquire Veritas Total Solutions

HOUSTON, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oliver Wyman, a global leader in management consulting and a business of Marsh McLennan (NYSE:MMC), announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Veritas Total Solutions, a commodity trading advisory firm with deep technical expertise in risk, systems, analytics, and AI. The deal is slated to close in the third quarter of this year.

The combination of Oliver Wyman and Veritas will provide commodity trading businesses with an unparalleled level of trading optimization expertise. With market complexity transforming the industry, today's commodity trading businesses need to leverage the latest insights and technologies to remain competitive. Veritas extends Oliver Wyman's capabilities to provide end-to-end trading advisory and systems implementation.

"Our shared 'people first' approach attracted us to Veritas. Their entrepreneurialism, depth of expertise in commodity markets, and track record of delivering client impact make the firm a significant addition to our business," said Mark Pellerin, Global Head of the Energy and Natural Resources Practice at Oliver Wyman. "The combination of Oliver Wyman and Veritas will provide commodity trading businesses with an unparalleled level of trading optimization expertise across the value chain."

"Partnering with Oliver Wyman, we've seen the amazing transformations our teams can deliver for clients. Officially becoming an Oliver Wyman business will help us expand our footprint to deliver even greater impact for clients across the globe and provide more opportunities for our team members," said August Al-Uqdah, Partner and Co-Founder of Veritas. "We are excited for the next steps of our journey."

Members of the Veritas team will join Oliver Wyman and be based in Houston, Texas, a key hub in the energy sector.

About Veritas Total Solutions

Veritas Total Solutions is a full-service, management consulting firm focused on the energy industry. We add business value by using our deep energy industry knowledge, agile methodology and unique embedded change management approach to solve our client's most difficult problems. For more information, call 1.855.411.8783 or email at [email protected].

About Oliver Wyman

Oliver Wyman is a global leader in management consulting. With offices in more than 70 cities across 30 countries, Oliver Wyman combines deep industry knowledge with specialized expertise in strategy, operations, risk management, and organization transformation. The firm has 7,000 professionals around the world who work with clients to optimize their business, improve their operations and risk profile, and accelerate their organizational performance to seize the most attractive opportunities. Oliver Wyman is a business of Marsh McLennan [NYSE: MMC]. For more information, visit www.oliverwyman.com. Follow Oliver Wyman on X @OliverWyman.

