DALLAS, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marshal W. Dooley Esq. is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Attorney for his years of exceptional work in the field of Business Law.

Mr. Dooley started his law education after graduating from the University of North Texas with his B.B.A. in 1964. He attended the University of Texas at Austin in 1966, earning his J. D. Mr. Dooley then attended Southern Methodist University, graduating with his LL.M in 1976. Additionally, he spent three years serving the United States as a Captain in the Marine Corps from 1967-1970.



Marshal W. Dooley Esq. is recognized by Continental Who’s Who

At Mr. Dooley's law firm Dooley & Associates P.C., his expertise is in business law, business litigation, business transactions, and real estate. He has accrued years of specialized knowledge after spending five decades practicing law. Their firm is located at 14228 Midway Road, Suite 214, in Dallas, Texas. He prides himself on having a successful multi-service law firm that provides professional representation backed by years of experience at a reasonable price. He is able to eliminate high-cost, lower-return activities to ensure his clients receive the maximum results for their legal expenses incurred.



Dooley & Associates P.C. helps clients with business and corporate law with sensitivity towards a company's ability to meet the investors' demands. They specialize in real estate law, representing borrowers and lenders in structuring residential and commercial real estate transactions. They represent borrowers and lenders in foreclosures, workouts, and refinancing activities. Another specialty is business litigation, with years of experience in state courts involving both simple and complex issues.



Previously, Mr. Dooley worked for 37 years as the General Counsel for Pavilion Bank. He has formerly worked at Glast, Philips, & Murray, and worked as a briefing attorney for Texas Court of Criminal Appeals.



Mr. Dooley is a member of the Texas Bar Association and the Dallas Bar Association. He is admitted to the U.S. Supreme Court, U.S. District Court, Northern, Western, Southern, and Eastern Districts of Texas, and the U.S. Court of Appeals, 5th Circuit. Dooley & Associates P.C. was awarded by Martindale-Hubbell Preeminent Peer Rated for Highest Level of Professional Excellence for 2021.



In his spare time, he supports non-profit organizations like METTA Inc. He pursues entrepreneurial activities, and enjoys playing sports. He attributes his successful career to always being empathetic to clients and their problems, maintaining open lines of communication, and working to assure every client's case is solved to their satisfaction.



He would like to dedicate this recognition to his wife Sandra Dooley, to Jarrell Ormand Esq., and In Memory of Tom Thomas, Esq.



For further information, please visit dooley-law.com.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634 [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

