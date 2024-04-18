Marshall & Stevens Acquires Minnesota Valuation Firm - Value Consulting Group

LOS ANGELES, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marshall & Stevens, Incorporated ("Marshall & Stevens"), a premier independent valuation and dispute consulting firm, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Value Consulting Group ("VCG"), headquartered outside Minneapolis, Minnesota. VCG is the third distinguished valuation consulting and litigation support firm recently acquired by Marshall & Stevens.

"Joining Marshall & Stevens provides our team a larger, more diverse platform to serve the needs of our clients."

Founded in 2003, VCG is a respected source for transaction, compliance, and dispute analyses. Lawyers, accountants, trustees, entrepreneurs, and investors rely upon VCG for independent valuations of ESOPs and other privately owned businesses, intangible assets, and real estate, as well as investigative accounting, damages calculations, valuations, and expert witness services for divorce and business disputes.

"Joining Marshall & Stevens provides our team a larger, more diverse platform to serve the needs of our clients," said Patrick Schmidt, Founder of VCG. "This transaction allows us the opportunity to offer top notch Fairness Opinions, Solvency Opinions, financial reporting valuations, equipment appraisals, and investment banking to our clients and referral sources.

Together, we have more resources to service the great need for estate and gift tax valuations in preparation for the huge reduction in the federal lifetime gift tax exemption, scheduled for December 31, 2025."

"I am impressed by the way Patrick Schmidt and Jennifer Loeffler conduct themselves, and how they meet the needs of their clients," said Mark Santarsiero, President and CEO of Marshall & Stevens. "Like all great entrepreneurs, Patrick and Jennifer lead by example. I am excited they chose to join our team. We look forward to working together to expand Patrick's strong presence in the ESOP community."

Founded in 1932, Marshall & Stevens works with public and private companies, investors, and trusted advisors to assist with mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, and financings, financial reporting, tax planning and reporting, as well as matters of dispute, insurance, and compliance.

Marshall & Stevens is relied upon to provide Fairness Opinions, Solvency Opinions, and independent opinions of value of businesses, equity and debt instruments, intangible and tangible assets including real estate. Our litigation specialists perform investigative accounting, valuation, damages calculations, consulting, and expert witness services for parties requiring assistance with bankruptcy, restructuring and receivership, divorce, and business disputes.

Marshall & Stevens has recently announced the acquisition of two other respected valuation and dispute resolution firms, Rocky Mountain Advisory and Lone Peak Valuation Group.

For more information about Marshall & Stevens, visit marshall-stevens.com.

Marshall & Stevens Contact

Ralph Consola

Principal & Practice Leader

213.612.8000

[email protected]

Value Consulting Group Contact

Patrick Schmidt, ASA, MBA

Managing Director

952.495.2800

[email protected]

