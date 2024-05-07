Marshall & Stevens Acquires Prominent SBA Valuation Firm

LOS ANGELES, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marshall & Stevens, Incorporated ("Marshall & Stevens"), a premier independent valuation and dispute consulting firm, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Reliant Business Valuation and Reliant Equipment Appraisals (together "Reliant"), headquartered outside Princeton, New Jersey. Reliant is the fourth valuation consulting firm recently acquired by Marshall & Stevens.

Founded in 2009, Reliant has established itself as one of the most respected sources for Small Business Association ("SBA") valuations and appraisals. The Reliant team is a resource for hundreds of financial institutions and their small business clients, providing business and equipment appraisals that meet SBA 7(a) loan requirements. Reliant has also established relationships with national franchise enterprises who rely upon them for business and equipment valuations for buy/sell consideration.

Small businesses partner with their local financial institutions to support the start and growth of their enterprises. Credit departments at these banks require specific analyses from licensed or credentialled professionals that meet bank and regulatory compliance. Marshall & Stevens is regularly engaged by financial institutions to provide independent valuations of commercial real estate, special purpose property, intangible assets, and equipment as well as Solvency Opinions.

"Financial institutions around the globe rely on Marshall & Stevens for the independent analyses, opinions, and information they require to make critical financing decisions. The addition of Reliant means we can now better serve the SBA division of these banks," said Mark Santarsiero, President, and CEO of Marshall & Stevens.

"Marshall & Stevens provides a broad portfolio of valuation and consulting services to financial institutions. Our team is excited to join forces to better serve our clients and the SBA community," said Robert Vafiadou, CVA, Director, Reliant Business Valuation. "We receive requests for commercial real estate appraisals, litigation support, and with complex estate and gift tax reporting analyses. Now, we can now help all those clients."

Marshall & Stevens' recent acquisitions of Rocky Mountain Advisory, Lone Peak Valuation Group, and Value Consulting Group included experts in investigative accounting, receivership, bankruptcy, restructuring, and workout consulting for financial institutions and other clients. Acquiring Reliant adds SBA valuation specialists to the Marshall & Stevens services platform.

Founded in 1932, Marshall & Stevens works with public and private companies, investors, and trusted advisors to assist with mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, and financings, financial reporting, tax planning and reporting, as well as matters of dispute, distress, insurance, and compliance.

Marshall & Stevens is relied upon for independent Fairness Opinions, Solvency Opinions, and valuations of businesses, securities, intangible assets, equipment, and real estate. We have credentialed specialists who perform receivership services and restructuring consulting, investigative accounting, damages calculations, and expert witness testimony for parties requiring assistance with workouts, bankruptcy, restructuring and recapitalization, divorce, and business disputes.

