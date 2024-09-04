Marshall & Stevens Acquires Sixth Valuation Firm, Acuity Advisors

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marshall & Stevens, Incorporated ("Marshall & Stevens"), a premier independent valuation advisory, litigation support, and investment banking firm, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Acuity Advisors ("Acuity"). Acuity is the sixth distinguished valuation and transaction advisory firm recently acquired by Marshall & Stevens.

Acuity is headquartered in Orange County, California, home of the fifth largest economy in the world, and some of the most striking coastline to be found anywhere.

Established in 1989, Acuity maintains the largest Employee Stock Ownership Plan ("ESOP") advisory practice on the West Coast. In addition, Acuity has a long track record of providing defensible opinions for financial reporting, estate and gift tax, and corporate planning needs of its clients. At the same time, Acuity has delivered successful outcomes to dozens of companies over the years that have retained them to lead the execution of various forms of ownership transition transactions. Trustees, boards of directors, investors, entrepreneurs, and their advisors trust Acuity to provide insightful analysis and proactive execution for a variety of strategies where the equity of a business is changing hands.

"Joining Marshall & Stevens provides our team with a larger, more diverse platform to serve the expanding needs of our clients," said Chris Kramer, CFA, ASA, Founder of Acuity Advisors. "This combination enables us to maintain our core focus of helping owners bring about the successful transition of their businesses through implementation of ESOP's and other strategies, while adding resources in the areas of real estate and equipment valuations, quality of earnings and investigative accounting, transfer pricing, and litigation support."

"We welcome Chris Kramer back to Marshall & Stevens where he started his valuation career over three decades ago. Chris has assembled an impressive ESOP valuation and transaction advisory practice at Acuity," said Mark Santarsiero, President and CEO of Marshall & Stevens. "Adding Acuity to Marshall & Stevens is an indication of our commitment to serving the large population of business owners who desire thoughtful, personalized succession planning solutions."

MARSHALL & STEVENS

Founded in 1932, Marshall & Stevens works with public and private companies, investors, and trusted advisors to assist with mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, financing, financial reporting, tax planning and reporting, as well as matters of dispute, insurance, and compliance.

Marshall & Stevens is relied upon to provide Fairness Opinions, Solvency Opinions, and independent opinions of value of businesses, equity and debt instruments, as well as intangible and tangible assets including real estate.

The litigation specialists at Marshall Stevens perform investigative accounting, valuation, damages calculations, consulting, and expert witness services for parties requiring assistance with bankruptcy, restructuring, and receivership, as well as divorce, family law, regulatory, and business disputes.

Since 2023, Marshall & Stevens has grown through its acquisitions of Reliant Business Valuation and Reliant Equipment Appraisal, Rocky Mountain Advisory, Lone Peak Valuation Group, Value Consulting Group, ValueScope, and now Acuity Advisors.

For more information about Marshall & Stevens, visit marshall-stevens.com .

