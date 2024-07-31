Marshall & Stevens and ValueScope Join Forces

LOS ANGELES, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marshall & Stevens, Incorporated ("Marshall & Stevens"), and ValueScope, Inc. ("ValueScope"), headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, are excited to announce the merging of their firms. ValueScope is the fifth distinguished valuation consulting and litigation support firm to join Marshall & Stevens since March 2023.

"We are impressed by the talent and experience at ValueScope and excited to add such a strong presence in Texas." Post this ValueScope is headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth area in Texas.

Public and private companies, lawyers, accountants, investors, and regulators rely upon the professionals at ValueScope for complex analyses, independent opinions, litigation support, and expert testimony. They are sought after to assist with valuations for buy-sell consideration, transaction advisory, estate and gift tax reporting, financial reporting, and matters of dispute.

ValueScope's President and CEO, Martin "Marty" Hanan, CFA, has an established record of recruiting, developing, and retaining talented, highly degreed, and credentialed professionals while attracting a loyal clientele. In 1987, Marty founded the valuation firm, Business Valuation Services ("BVS"), merged it into a public audit and consulting firm in 1998, then decided to start anew, founding ValueScope in 2001.

"We are impressed by the talent and experience at ValueScope and excited to add such a strong presence in Texas," said Mark Santarsiero, President and CEO of Marshall & Stevens. "ValueScope does more than enrich our broad valuation, investigative accounting, and litigation support practices. They bring transfer pricing, business consulting, and quality of earnings professionals to our portfolio of services. Our clients and referral sources will benefit greatly from this union."

"Marshall & Stevens provides a platform for our team to reach new heights," stated Marty Hanan, CFA, Founder of ValueScope. "Joining Marshall & Stevens gives us access to talented in-house real estate and equipment appraisers, renewable energy finance, forensic accounting, receivership, and solvency opinions. We are better together."

"Our firms are complementary. Our people share a passion to assist clients with important transactions and matters of dispute," added Mark Santarsiero. "The immense quantity of capital-seeking investment matched with increased scrutiny from the SEC and IRS, impending reduction of the federal lifetime gift tax exemption, great need for succession planning, and current state of the real estate markets are driving an increased need for excellent independent advisory services. Marshall & Stevens is serving those needs."

MARSHALL & STEVENS

Over the past 16 months, Reliant Business Valuation, Reliant Equipment Appraisal, Rocky Mountain Advisory, Lone Peak Valuation Group, Value Consulting Group, and now ValueScope have joined with Marshall & Stevens.

Marshall & Stevens has been a leader in the valuation and appraisal industry since its founding in 1932. Our diverse professionals have experience in a wide variety of valuation disciplines, public and private company transactions, and matters of dispute.

Marshall & Stevens is relied upon to assist with domestic and international transactions, providing independent Fairness Opinions, Solvency Opinions, and valuations of businesses, securities, assets, and real estate.

Our investigative accounting, damages calculation, and litigation specialists service a wide variety of dispute and litigation matters. The great majority of our work is referred by lawyers, accountants, wealth managers, insurance and financing sources, and past clients.

