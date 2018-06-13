Marshall Celebrates NASA's 60th Anniversary June 16 at NASA in the Park

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, is partnering with Downtown Huntsville Inc., to fill Big Spring Park East in downtown Huntsville with exhibits, food trucks, live music, educational opportunities for all ages, and even a chance to meet an astronaut this Saturday, June 16, for the annual celebration of NASA and the city of Huntsville -- NASA in the Park. This year's event, to be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. CDT, will celebrate the 60th anniversary of the agency's founding in 1958.

More than 60 exhibits and demonstrations by NASA experts, as well as performances by Marshall musicians, and hands-on educational activities and games will be available for all ages. The event is free and open to the public. NASA experts will be available to media during the event.

Huntsville and Marshall leadership, along with retired NASA astronaut Robert "Hoot" Gibson -- a veteran of five space shuttle missions -- will visit with the public throughout the day. Gibson and Marshall Center Director Todd May will lead a parade around the park with children, accompanied by their families at 10:45 a.m. A short program at 11 a.m., at the music stage will honor Marshall's out-of-this-world contributions to NASA's 60 years of space exploration with remarks from Gibson, May, Downtown Huntsville Inc. CEO Chad Emerson and other special guests.

NASA's discoveries in aeronautics, space exploration, science and technology are transforming our understanding of ourselves, our planet, our solar system and the universe. During this family-friendly event, attendees can experience the excitement and mystery of space exploration from both past and present; check out exhibits highlighting NASA's 60 years of space exploration that have fundamentally transformed our understanding of the universe we live in; talk with engineers and scientists who are leading the way to new discoveries; see and touch the RS-25 rocket engine that was used to launch the space shuttle and will power NASA's Space Launch System, America's new heavy-lift rocket.

Media interested in NASA in the Park should contact Angela Storey no later than 4 p.m. CDT on June 14 at angela.d.storey@nasa.gov or 256-714-4370.

For more information about NASA in the Park, follow Marshall on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. Join in the conversation online using #NASAinthePark.

More information about NASA's 60th Anniversary can be found at:

https://www.nasa.gov/60

More information about Marshall, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/marshall

