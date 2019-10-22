Marshall Electronics Announces New MXL Division Dedicated to Superior Audio Solutions for the UCC Industry

TORRANCE, Calif., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marshall Electronics Inc., a leading manufacturer of professional audio and video products, is announcing the creation of a new MXL division dedicated to the growing Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) industry. "The demand for our conferencing microphones has been incredibly high over the last few years," says Leonard Marshall, Founder and CEO of Marshall Electronics. "Our clients want the clearest sound experience possible. MXL is the only brand that leverages decades of expertise producing studio recording microphones to now develop web conferencing microphones for the UCC market." According to Marketwatch, the UCC market size is expected to double in size by 2025, reaching $60bn, Marshall says, "and we want to accelerate our new designs and production capability to capture the largest possible share of this growth."

The UCC/MXL division of Marshall Electronics is responsible for developing new solutions for huddle rooms as well as medium and large conference rooms. It will also explore innovative opportunities in the growing and ever-increasingly video-dependent markets of telemedicine, digital classroom, virtual banking, smart factory, and human resources/talent recruitment.

Trevor Fedele has been appointed to sales director of the UCC/MXL division, covering both the US and international markets. He has an accomplished background in professional audio and is dedicated to bringing the superb clarity and quality that MXL is known for to the UCC/Conferencing market.

Rejoining the company will be Perry Goldstein, who will handle business development and OEM applications. Goldstein helped launch MXL's first version of the AC-404 in 2005, which became world renowned for its ease-of-use, sound quality, and easy integration with early web meeting platforms like Microsoft Skype and Google Hangouts. The early success of the AC-404 led to the collaboration with Zoom many years later and helped launch the AC-360-Z 360° microphone that has been a favorite among Zoom Room users and integrators alike.

