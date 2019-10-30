Marshall Electronics' Optical Systems Division Expands Popular OEM Lens Line with New High Performance 5500 Series 5MP Miniature Lenses for use in Robotics, Machine Learning and eCommerce Automated Warehouse Systems

The new 5500 Series is available in M12/S-Mount or CS-Mount, with 3.9mm, 5.0mm, and 7.6mm focal lengths. The premium all-glass 8-element IR-corrected optics are housed in rugged, anodized aluminum for enhanced reliability in the most demanding applications. The 5MP ½" sensor design produces near-zero observable distortion at full field (MTF > 70% at center field, > 63% at full field).

The new 5500 Series are the latest addition to Marshall Electronics' line of optics and lensing for industrial OEM applications sold worldwide. "We produce tens of thousands standard and custom-designed miniature lenses every month from our Tier-1 process audit approved production facility," states Michael Nokleberg, Senior Project Director, Optical Systems Division at Marshall. "With the new 5500 series lenses, customers are reporting near-zero observable distortion at full field. This is especially important for wide field-of-view robotic vision, an increasingly critical spec as automation continues to grow throughout the world."

The new 5500 Series is available now, and joins Marshall's comprehensive line of pinhole, high temperature (1,000° C), low light F1.0 telephoto, and IR corrected lensing used by OEM, industrial process, test and measurement, law enforcement, military, scientific, and worldwide security organizations.

For more information on the new 5500 Series lenses from Marshall Electronics, visit http://www.marshall-usa.com/optical.

About Marshall Electronics' Optical Systems Division:

Marshall Electronics' Optical Systems Division supplies lens and camera products to end-user and OEM customers worldwide. Marshall is a global OEM optical products supplier to Tier-1 automotive, leading IP camera, industrial, security, machine vision, military and police equipment Original Equipment Manufacturers. Marshall produces tens of thousands standard and custom design lens models monthly, fulfilling modest to large scale production shipments from our Tier-1 Quality Process Audit-approved production facility. Marshall's comprehensive line of pinhole, high temperature pinhole, telephoto, and low light lensing is used in law enforcement, military, security and process applications globally.

About Marshall Electronics, Inc.:

For over 30 years, Marshall has been a trusted provider of high quality and reliable video, audio and multimedia systems for Broadcast Video, Pro A/V, Pro Audio and OEM applications worldwide.

