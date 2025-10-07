Marshall Gerstein Celebrates 70 Years of Intellectual Property Leadership

CHICAGO, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Marshall, Gerstein & Borun LLP, Chicago's largest intellectual property boutique firm, celebrates its 70th anniversary in October 2025. With more IP attorneys than any other firm in Chicago and more than three decades in the iconic Willis Tower, the firm continues to excel in complex, high-stakes litigation and IP strategy.

A Legacy of Innovation and Excellence

Since its founding in 1955, Marshall Gerstein has grown from a small litigation practice into Chicago's largest IP boutique, delivering a full spectrum of IP services, from patent and trademark prosecution to litigation and transactional counsel. Headquartered in Willis Tower since the mid-1990s, the firm embodies Chicago's spirit of innovation from one of the country's most recognizable landmarks.

"A singular focus defines our history: empowering innovators to thrive," said Jeffrey S. Sharp, managing partner of Marshall Gerstein. "We're proud of the legacy we've built over 70 years, but we're even more excited about the future. As technology advances at a breathtaking pace, our role in helping clients protect and realize the value of their ideas has never been more important."

As the firm marks its 70th anniversary, Marshall Gerstein's recent successes showcase the same hallmark strengths that have defined its history: strategic advocacy, technical depth, and a commitment to protecting the ideas that move industries forward.

"As we prepare for the decades to come, we remain steadfast in investing in our team and building our pipeline of talent for tomorrow," Sharp added. "By identifying exceptional talent early and fostering their growth to meet client needs, we're strengthening both our firm and the future of innovation."

Marshall, Gerstein & Borun LLP is Chicago's largest IP boutique. With offices in Chicago and Raleigh, the firm represents many of the world's most innovative businesses, research institutions, universities, and entrepreneurs. Recognized by Chambers and Partners as "first-rate for litigation" and "one of the best biotechnology practices in the country," the firm is consistently ranked among the nation's top IP practices by Corporate Counsel, Managing Intellectual Property, and Intellectual Asset Management. Learn more at www.marshallip.com .

