Marshall Gerstein Ranked Among Top Patent Firms for 2019 by Juristat

CHICAGO, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marshall, Gerstein & Borun LLP has again been ranked as a Top Patent Firm in Technology Center 3600 for 2019 by Juristat. This marks the fourth consecutive year the firm has been recognized by Juristat. Technology Center 3600 includes patent applications relating to transportation, electronic commerce, construction, agriculture, licensing and review.

"Marshall Gerstein continues to rank amongst the top patent firms as a result of our multidisciplinary approach to provide best-in-class legal services for our clients," said Jeffrey S. Sharp, managing partner of Marshall Gerstein. "We thank Juristat for this recognition and look forward to continuing our success in 2020."

Juristat's ranking considers both volume and performance for patent applications filed within USPTO Technology Center 3600; basing the rankings on how well a firm performed over a 12-month period in these three metrics: number of applications filed, allowance rate and average number of office actions before allowance.

The metrics are calculated from public applications disposed or filed between January 1, 2017 and December 31, 2017, accounting for the 18-month publication delay. To qualify for inclusion, a firm must have filed a minimum of 100 applications in the tech center during that time period. For this analysis, Juristat attributed applications to the firm listed on the application at the time of disposition and also excluded foreign priority applications and design applications from this analysis.

With the increasing number of patent application filings claiming Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies, Marshall Gerstein has tailored its AI practice to include attorneys, patent agents and technical specialists, with computer and engineering degrees and backgrounds, who regularly prepare AI patent applications and assist clients in a variety of related matters, including freedom to operate opinions and licensing. In addition to this ranking by Juristat, Marshall Gerstein has been recognized with a number of accolades from various organizations over the years, which can be found here.

Juristat is a Software as a Service (SaaS) company that allows users to plot their chance of success in all aspects of the patent application process. Among the many features, Juristat can tell an attorney the number of approved, pending and abandoned patent applications in front of a current examiner, the likelihood of an application getting approved and the chances of success in an appeal.

Marshall, Gerstein & Borun LLP is exclusively focused on intellectual property law. The firm provides sophisticated intellectual property advice and legal services to many of the world's largest, most innovative businesses, research institutions, universities, and entrepreneurs. Chambers & Partners has ranked Marshall, Gerstein as "first-rate for litigation," and "one of the best biotechnology practices in the entire country." Corporate Counsel magazine lists the Firm as a "Go-To Law Firm of the Top 500 Companies" for intellectual property and litigation. The Firm is also ranked as a top intellectual property law firm by Managing IP, Fortune, Intellectual Property Today and Intellectual Asset Management magazines. Learn more at www.marshallip.com and www.PTABWatch.com.

