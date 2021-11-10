Marshall Gerstein Recognizing Up To 25 Hours of Billable Credit for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Efforts of Its Attorneys, Patent Agents and Technical Specialists

CHICAGO, Nov.10.2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marshall, Gerstein & Borun LLP announces it has advanced its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) with the introduction of a policy, which allows attorneys, patent agents and technical specialists to count 25 hours of internal and external DEI activities toward their annual billable hours requirement. Launched in collaboration with the Intellectual Property Law Association of Chicago (IPLAC), Marshall Gerstein's policy represents an investment in the firm's talent and culture as well as that of the broader legal industry.

"Our firm has dedicated countless hours and resources to DEI activities over the years. We are proud to join IPLAC in this effort because there is still so much work to be done in the legal industry and beyond," said Lynn L. Janulis, Ph.D., partner and chair of the firm's diversity committee. "This new policy enables us to recognize those who work hard to advance our DEI efforts while further promoting our desire to have our people help advance change in our professional practice."

Professionals may earn DEI hours through their involvement in certain activities, including:

Leading and/or organizing DEI recruitment efforts;

Hosting a DEI-focused event or Continuing Legal Education program;

Serving as a leader in a DEI-focused community or professional organization;

Mentoring or sponsoring underrepresented individuals; and,

Collaborating with firm clients on their DEI efforts and activities.

Moreover, professionals are encouraged to leverage resources through IPLAC and other leading organizations to lend their time in support of additional innovations that are making an impact.

"Building a diverse, equitable and inclusive culture is not a one-time effort for us. It's a value that has been woven into the fabric of the firm, and it only makes sense that we would continue to find ways to invest in our commitments in this space," said Shuhana Khan, chief talent and diversity officer. "We are grateful to IPLAC for their leadership as we work together to bring more initiatives like this to life."

"This initiative is just one of the ways IPLAC works with its members and their organizations to eliminate barriers to underrepresented groups as we all work together to eliminate bias and enhance inclusion throughout the legal industry," said Tiffany D. Gehrke, partner at Marshall Gerstein and IPLAC President-Elect. "I am proud Marshall Gerstein has taken a leading role in this effort alongside our fellow IPLAC members."

Marshall Gerstein actively supports more than two dozen organizations that are focused on DEI advocacy. It is also one of the first law firms to pilot the Midsize Mansfield Rule Certification, designed to increase representation in leadership and recruitment. To learn more about the firm's commitment to DEI, please visit www.marshallip.com.

Marshall, Gerstein & Borun LLP is exclusively focused on intellectual property law. Headquartered in Chicago, IL with a second office in Raleigh, NC, the firm provides sophisticated intellectual property advice and legal services to many of the world's largest, most innovative businesses, research institutions, universities, and entrepreneurs. Chambers & Partners has ranked Marshall Gerstein as "first-rate for litigation," and "one of the best biotechnology practices in the entire country." Corporate Counsel magazine lists the firm as a "Go-To Law Firm of the Top 500 Companies" for intellectual property and litigation. The firm is also ranked as a top intellectual property law firm by Managing Intellectual Property, Intellectual Property Today and Intellectual Asset Management magazines. Learn more at www.marshallip.com and www.PTABWatch.com

