Marshall Mohr Joins Capstan Medical Board of Directors

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Capstan Medical , a developer of robotic-enabled, minimally invasive solutions to address heart valve disease, today announced the appointment of Marshall Mohr to its Board of Directors to further advance the company's mission of bringing its innovative structural heart solution to market and making treatment more accessible to patients.

"Capstan's platform is tackling an unserved area of cardiovascular care for a patient population that has almost no other options," said Mohr. "It has the potential to transform heart valve disease for patients at high risk for surgery, into a precise, and low-stress procedure for both patients and clinicians."

Mohr joined Intuitive Surgical, a global technology leader in robotic-assisted minimally invasive surgery, in 2006 as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, leading the company through a period of exceptional growth that helped position it among the most valuable and trusted companies in MedTech. He later served as Executive Vice President of Global Business Services, supporting the industrial-scale expansion of the company's global infrastructure, operations, and commercial models. Today, Mohr also serves on the boards of Veeva Systems, Pacific Biosciences of California, and SRI International.

"Having the right team and the right technology is foundational to everything we do at Capstan Medical," said Maggie Nixon. "I was privileged to witness firsthand Marshall's role in building one of the most respected companies in MedTech and then see his leadership extend to scaling robotics-enabled healthcare platforms globally. Marshall's rich experience strengthens our board as we move into our next phase of growth in 2026 and beyond."

In late 2024, the company announced an oversubscribed $110 million Series C financing, followed in early 2025 by the successful completion of pioneering first-in-human robotic-assisted transcatheter mitral valve replacement procedures. This marked the first time a minimally invasive robotic structural heart platform has been used in clinical practice, successfully delivering a novel mitral valve into two human patients.

Heart valve disease remains the leading cause of death in the world, claiming a life every 34 seconds in the U.S. alone. Today, there are more than 7 million people in the U.S. with heart valve disease, a complex condition made up primarily of dysfunctional mitral and tricuspid valves. Current treatment options, typically by open heart surgery, are not viable for most patients and existing catheter-based options have high rates of patient exclusion.

Capstan's minimally invasive solution seeks to overcome limitations of current treatment options by bringing together novel heart valve implants and advanced catheter technology, fully enabled through a robotic platform, to treat a broader set of patients.

About Capstan Medical

Founded in 2020, Capstan Medical is creating a new standard for minimally invasive heart valve intervention. The company is developing a suite of next-generation heart valve implants and a first-of-its-kind catheter-based robotic delivery platform designed to expand treatment options for patients with structural heart disease. For more information, visit www.capstanmedical.com .

