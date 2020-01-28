Marshall, NASA to Honor Fallen Astronaut Heroes Jan. 30

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Jan. 30, NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, and the NASA family nationwide will honor the brave explorers -- including the crews of Apollo 1 and space shuttles Challenger and Columbia -- who lost their lives in the pursuit of scientific discovery and the betterment of all humankind.

Marshall will host a candle-lighting ceremony at 9 a.m. CST in the lobby of Building 4200. Speakers will include Marshall Associate Director Steven Miley and former NASA astronaut Jan Davis, now a program manager at Bastion Technologies of Huntsville. Johnny Stephenson, director of Marshall's Office of Strategic Analysis & Communications, will introduce speakers and lead a moment of silence. Members of the Huntsville-area media are invited to attend.

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine, along with other senior agency officials, will lead an observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia starting at 1 p.m. EST, including a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Video and still images of various agency observances will be available at:

https://www.nasa.gov/mediaresources

The agency also is paying tribute to its fallen astronauts with special online content available Wednesday, Jan. 29, at:

https://www.nasa.gov/dor2020

Images and multimedia from this year's events will be added following the events.

Media interested in covering the Day of Remembrance event should contact Janet Sudnik, public affairs officer in the Marshall Office of Communications, at 256-544-0034 or janet.m.sudnik@nasa.gov no later than 4 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 29. Participating members of the media are asked to arrive at the Redstone Arsenal Gate 9 Visitor's Center by 8 a.m. on Jan. 30.

