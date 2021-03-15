Marshall Small Business Alliance Meeting to Feature Presentations, Breakout Sessions, Contract Support Process Updates

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 18, NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, will host the 31st Marshall Small Business Alliance meeting. The virtual event will take place 9 a.m.-4:15 p.m. via Webex.

The event will include presentations from Marshall's Human Exploration Development & Operations Office and Science and Technology Office, as well as updates on acquisition and agency product service lines from Marshall and other NASA centers. Other topics will include a Small Business Program update, an update from The Catalyst Center for Business & Entrepreneurship, and an update on the Marshall Operations Services, Systems, and Integration contract.

There also will be three afternoon breakout sessions: "Doing Business with NASA"; "Doing Business with NASA Prime Contractors"; and "Challenges Facing Small Businesses Today."

Participants for the event include:

Rick Burt , Marshall deputy director

Jason Detko , director, Marshall Office of Procurement

Rae Ann Meyer , deputy manager, Marshall's Science and Technology Office

Nicole Herrmann , technical integration manager in the Human Exploration Development & Operations Office

Reggie Alexander , manager, Marshall's Partnerships and Formulation Office

David Brock , Marshall small business specialist

Media interested in covering the meeting should contact Janet Sudnik, public affairs officer in the Marshall Office of Communications, at 256-544-0034 or [email protected] no later than 4 p.m., Wednesday, March 17.

For more than a decade, the Marshall Small Business Alliance meeting has aided small businesses in pursuit of NASA procurement and subcontracting opportunities. The meeting is sponsored by Marshall's Office of Procurement and Small Business Office.

To learn more about doing business with Marshall, please visit:

http://www.nasa.gov/centers/marshall/about/business.html

