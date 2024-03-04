Marshall Wealth Management Group Rebrands to Novus Wealth Group to Reflect New Beginning for Growing Firm

LOS GATOS, Calif., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marshall Wealth Management Group, a full-service independent wealth management firm, has changed its name and rebranded to Novus Wealth Group ("Novus"). The firm chose its name and brand platform to reflect its new and expanded capabilities and commitment to serving clients through each phase of their financial lives.

Headquartered in Los Gatos, California, with an additional office in Pasadena, the Novus team includes Founder Brad Marshall, AIF®, CDFA™ and Partners Robert Claros, AIF®, Don Elliott and Deanna Dominguez, and manages nearly $370 million in total client assets. Novus is affiliated with Cadaret Grant & Co.

"We are thrilled to start the next chapter of our firm's evolution as Novus Wealth Management," said Mr. Marshall. "At its core, the name 'Novus' means new, which is appropriate not just for our firm's new beginning, but for our clients, as they move through life, whether it's getting married, buying a house, educating children, selling a business or retiring. We are there for them for all their new beginnings, providing them personalized support and service every step of the way."

Novus offers clients a modern approach that combines wealth management with comprehensive financial planning. The firm's personalized, concierge support moves beyond clients' bottom lines and looks to simplify and improve their overall quality of life.

"As the practice expanded and we brought on new financial professionals and clients, it became apparent that we had outgrown our prior name," added Mr. Marshall. "We were no longer a solo practitioner office with clients limited to Northern California. We now have two offices and serve clients in more than 20 states. Our new brand platform reflects the future of our firm and the direction we are charting to help clients reach their financial goals in an evolving wealth management industry."

With a focus on educating clients and their families, Novus builds trust and long-term relationships by communicating in a simple, clear and transparent manner. The firm's full-service wealth management approach includes sophisticated products, innovative technologies and informed guidance. The Novus team harnesses its collective experience to deliver modern, personalized solutions based on rigorous research and analysis to help clients navigate their unique financial journeys.

About Novus Wealth Group

Novus Wealth Group is a Los Gatos, California headquartered full-service independent wealth management firm where classic analysis meets cutting-edge solutions. The firm is committed to working with clients in a simple, clear and transparent manner to address every aspect of their lives and to create comprehensive strategies that can turn their aspirations into tangible results. Securities and Advisory Services offered through Cadaret Grant & Co. Inc. a Registered Investment Advisor, and Member FINRA /SIPC. Marshall Wealth Management Group and Cadaret Grant & Co. Inc. are separate entities.

Media Contact

Haven Tower Group

Brandon Blackwell

(424) 317-4868

[email protected]

SOURCE Novus Wealth Group