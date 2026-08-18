Marshalls and Brenda Song Spotlight the Trends Defining this Season with the New Fall Fashion Field Guide

Curated through Brenda Song's signature fashion perspective, the Marshalls Fall Fashion Field Guide debuts five distinct styles, each inspired by fall trends. Whether shoppers gravitate toward one look or mix elements from all five, the guide makes it easy to explore the trends in stores and online through an ever-changing assortment of high-quality finds at exceptional prices.

The five styles spotlighted in the Fall Fashion Field Guide are:

The Belle of the Fall: Chunky knits, cozy layers, barn jackets, baseball hats and an earthy palette made for crisp autumn days.

Chunky knits, cozy layers, barn jackets, baseball hats and an earthy palette made for crisp autumn days. The Polished Powerhouse: Structured blazers, sleek leather accents, and modern layering for a tailored look with a confident edge.

Structured blazers, sleek leather accents, and modern layering for a tailored look with a confident edge. The Off-Duty Icon: 90s inspired, relaxed denim, layered knits, chic sneakers and cool, effortless essentials that elevate casual dressing.

90s inspired, relaxed denim, layered knits, chic sneakers and cool, effortless essentials that elevate casual dressing. The Vibe Curator: Feminine silhouettes, luxe animal prints, statement footwear and trendy accessories that transition effortlessly from brunch to GNO.

Feminine silhouettes, luxe animal prints, statement footwear and trendy accessories that transition effortlessly from brunch to GNO. The Mystical Muse: Moody florals, lace details, black leather, eclectic accessories and lots of textures for bold, edgy fall dressing.

"At Marshalls, we're always watching trends take shape in real time, from sidewalks to social feeds, and our buyers hustle to bring those styles into stores through an ever-changing assortment of great brands at amazing prices," said Sonya Cosentini, Vice President of Brand Marketing at Marshalls. "The Fall Fashion Field Guide celebrates the styles we're seeing this season and shows how Marshalls helps shoppers discover the looks they love without compromising on quality or price."

To complement the guide, Marshalls and Brenda Song are introducing "Style Spotting with Brenda Song," a video series following Brenda as she spots standout fall looks "in the wild," creating a seamless connection between trend inspiration and the styles featured throughout the Fall Fashion Field Guide.

"Fall is the season when everyone starts asking, 'What are we all wearing right now?'" said Brenda Song. "It's my favorite time to refresh my wardrobe because I love seeing how people layer pieces, mix textures, and make trends feel personal. That's one of the reasons Marshalls has always been a go-to for me, you never know what amazing finds you're going to discover. Finding on-trend styles from brands I love at prices that make it easy to update my closet is such a win, and this guide brings all of that inspiration together."

Discover your fall style and more in-store at Marshalls and shop the Fall Fashion Field Guide, curated by Brenda Song, on Marshalls.com. Catch new episodes of "Style Spotting with Brenda Song" throughout the season at @Marshalls on Instagram and TikTok.

About Marshalls:

Marshalls is one of the nation's leading off-price family retailers with more than 1,200 stores spanning 48 states, D.C., and Puerto Rico, and online at Marshalls.com. Since opening its first store more than 60 years ago, the Marshalls name has become synonymous with off-price shopping. Marshalls shoppers can find an amazing selection of high-quality, on-trend, brand name and designer merchandise for women, beauty, accessories, footwear, home and more - all at amazing prices. For fashion tips, style alerts, and more, follow us @Marshalls on Instagram and TikTok. Visit Marshalls.com to shop online and locate your nearest store.

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