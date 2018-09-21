Marshalls Traditional Healthcare Product Line Now on Amazon

"We are thrilled to have our quality, natural healthcare and beauty products available on Amazon," said Vick Maharaj, Marshalls CEO. "Our goal this year was to expand into the U.S. market and you can't expand any better than being on the biggest e-commerce site in the world."

"We used unique combinations of natural ingredients and Western medicine to develop our Lays line. We like to say that we cover you from head to toe with Lays," Maharaj said. "We are proud that we have products, such Lays Pain Oil Spray, that treat back pain without the side effects caused by synthetic drugs."

One of Marshalls most popular items is Lays Tissue Oil Spray, which uses Vitamin E and a collection of natural ingredients, such as grapeseed, lavender, jojoba and lanolin oils to target dry and flaky scalp issues, stretch marks, blemishes, sunburns and aging skin.

Marshalls started in the 1930s as a family business focusing on pharmaceutical manufacturing and distributing within South Africa and neighboring countries. At first, Marshalls specialized in holistic remedies for the ethnic market. As the company grew, Marshalls added more product lines. Today, the company continues to manufacture and distribute its line of holistic supplements, and it created the Lays Beauty line of natural products.

The company boasts 77 different products under the Marshalls brand as well as Lays health and beauty products.

For more information on Marshalls Traditional Health Care and its Lays Beauty line, visit www.lays-beauty.com or https://www.lays-beauty.com/testimonials/ .

Please direct inquiries to:

Andrew Polin, 561-544-0719

pr@inhealthmedia.com

SOURCE Marshalls Traditional Healthcare

