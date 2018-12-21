Marshalls Traditional Healthcare to Exhibit at International Beauty Show March 10-12 in New York

"This is a great opportunity for Marshalls Traditional Healthcare to showcase its products, especially Lays Tissue Oil, our flagship beauty-care product," said Vick Maharaj, CEO of the South African company. "IBS is the top event in the beauty industry. This show is where beauty professionals find new products to use in their salons and spas. IBS is the perfect venue to introduce Lays Tissue Oil to the American beauty industry."

Lays Tissue Oil Spray, which is now available on Amazon, targets dry and flaky scalp, stretch marks, blemishes, sunburns, and aging skin. It is a unique combination of Vitamin E and an array of non-greasy natural ingredients including grapeseed, lavender, jojoba oil, and lanolin oil. Lays Tissue Oil Spray is easy to use and can be quickly absorbed into the skin.

"Lays Tissue Oil, a head-to-toe product, has been our top seller ever since we introduced it in 2004. It is a superior, high-end skin-care product," Maharaj said, adding that people can use it to massage their scalps down to their toenails. "You can revitalize your skin with this refreshing, extra light oil spray, and savor its subtle whisper of French perfume."

Marshalls has a broad range of products that cover an equally broad range of beauty conditions. These products include its Lays Hair Oil, Lays Olive Oil and Lanolin Lotion, and Lays Advanced Lip Therapy. The beauty products are suitable for a wide variety of people, including men and women of all ages.

If you're interested in learning more about the products developed and distributed by Marshalls Traditional Healthcare, visit the website for the product line at www.lays-beauty.com.

Please direct inquiries to:

Andrew Polin, 561-444-0719

apolin@inhealthmedia.com

SOURCE Marshalls Traditional Healthcare