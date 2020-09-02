Marshawn Lynch Makes His Move Into The World Of Sports Betting

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The man who made Beast Quake and the phrase "I'm just here so I won't get fined" part of the sports lexicon is bringing the power of BeastModeⓇ to SportsBettingDime.com. The free sports betting news and information hub today announced a content partnership with Marshawn Lynch – the former All-Pro running back who is known for his outsized personality off the field nearly as much as his 10,413 rushing yards and 85 career touchdowns.

The content partnership marks the first in the rapidly growing sports betting landscape for Lynch's video production company, Beastmode Productions, LLC. It will highlight SportsBettingDime's betting tools, analysis, and advice with BeastMode's signature spin as the site's oddsmakers and betting experts set the lines for Lynch to take on some unorthodox challenges in a variety of different sports.

The first video in the series is available at Twitter.com/SBD

"I'm hella excited to tap into the sports betting world with SportsBettingDime.com," said Lynch. "These cats got crazy knowledge and are a dope team, that's making major moves in sports betting. I'm appreciative that they've asked yo'boy to help launch this new campaign."

"When Marshawn speaks, people definitely listen," said Austin Nunn, director of marketing for SportsBettingDime.com. "Marshawn has his own way of capturing people's attention, and we are beyond excited to partner with him and BeastMode to introduce sports fans to our unique betting tools and extensive content library available."

The campaign will appear on multiple social media platforms throughout the season, beginning today. Follow along on Twitter (@SBD) as Marshawn (@MoneyLynch) rolls out this unique partnership including contests and giveaways throughout the partnership.

SportsBettingDime.com provides everything fans need to bet on their favorite sports with confidence. It's the go-to site for real-time odds, matchup analysis, and betting advice that makes sports betting more accessible for the everyday fan and more profitable for the most seasoned bettors. Find comprehensive reviews of top legal sportsbooks, hundreds of betting strategy guides, and data-driven tools that make it easy to identify the biggest money makers and best bets. Follow along on Twitter (@SBD) and Instagram (@SportsBettingDime) or learn more at SportsBettingDime.com.

