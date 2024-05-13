MARSHBERRY RELEASES COMPREHENSIVE INSURANCE AGENCY & BROKERAGE COMPENSATION REVIEW

2024 Study explores the prevalent compensation trends pertaining to insurance agents and brokers

WOODMERE, Ohio, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MarshBerry, a global M&A advisory firm, serving the insurance brokerage and wealth management industries, has released its 2024 Insurance Agency & Brokerage Compensation Review.

MarshBerry has collected compensation data for this proprietary report for more than a decade, which provides in-depth insights into the compensation landscape along with unparalleled understanding and knowledge of remuneration structures.

According to John Wepler, MarshBerry Chairman & CEO, "Producer compensation and productivity are some of the most significant levers within an organization's growth strategy. This study provides leading indicator data to help firms hone their compensation plans to accelerate growth. MarshBerry has gathered data in this area for more than ten years, which ensures the trends and perspectives reflect the expertise and opportunities to help brokerages differentiate themselves and stay relevant in this dynamic industry."

The 2024 report contains data from 302 U.S. insurance agencies and brokers that participated in the Study with the average (mean) revenue size of firms in the dataset being $28 million. This one-of-a-kind industry report offers a comprehensive look at current compensation data for 31 roles commonly found across insurance agents and brokers. The report highlights the salary plus bonus compensation by role on a national basis, as well as the median salary bonus by region for the following:

Executive & Management

Production

Service

Support

Employee Benefits

The report is available for purchase for $1,500. New for 2024 is an Excel spreadsheet that summarizes the information from the PDF report into easy-to-read tables. The Excel file, along with the report, can be purchased for $2,500. No specific company information is published or identified in the report or the Excel data.

If you have questions about how MarshBerry helps firms create their path forward, in the U.S. or across Europe, please contact us today.

