Marshfield Clinic Health System Partners with 4medica to Modernize and Build Laboratory Reference and Outreach Business

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marshfield Clinic Health System , an integrated health system of 10 hospitals and more than 60 clinics throughout Wisconsin, has selected 4medica®as its strategic connectivity and data integrity partner to modernize the regional expansion of Marshfield Labs and its reference and outreach business line operations. The partnership will effectively address the need for a clean and reliable data infrastructure to strengthen electronic transmission of lab tests and results and accurate billing.

The 4medica Perfect Order for Perfect Payment™ outreach management platform will help to achieve 100 percent of inbound electronic lab requisitions from Marshfield Labs clients. The automated transmission of lab orders and results will populate patients' test results in the 4medica 4health.me patient health record (PHR), 4medica lab portal and connected electronic medical records (EMRs) for providers.

Marshfield Clinic Health System's technology investment in 4medica will provide fully integrated revenue cycle management and clinical lab data workflow.

Marshfield Labs is replacing its homegrown legacy systems with carefully chosen technology solutions demonstrating interoperability excellence, which includes the 4medica Perfect Order for Perfect Payment™, 4medica Big Data MPI™ and master data management services.

"We're excited to be part of Marshfield's expansion efforts and bring immediate value to vital community laboratory services," said Gregg Church, President of 4medica. "Streamlining front-end to the back-end processes, 4medica Perfect Order for Perfect Payment receives, processes and aligns electronic orders quickly for faster payment. This integrated approach gives lab administrators better visibility into billing and collections and data management workflows. The resulting higher quality data provides patients greater transparency of co-pays, deductibles and out-of-pocket requirements at the time of service."

In addition, Church explained that with every new hospital expansion, hundreds to thousands of new patient identities are added. Since Marshfield Labs serves as a central reference lab supporting other hospitals and clinics, implementing 4medica's identity-resolution solution ensures its lab network generates the most error-free, trustworthy, and relevant patient and claims data early in the ordering process. The improvements will help Marshfield Labs engage successfully with patients when payment questions arise.

"Every generated patient lab order entering Marshfield's outreach network is cleansed, normalized, standardized and validated to meet our guaranteed reduced ID duplication rate of less than 1 percent," he explained. "Furthermore, every order is scrubbed for medical necessity, insurance eligibility, patient pre-authorization and payments documented to our PHR to ensure that the lab collects on every test performed. Our united solutions help the outreach lab business attain a financially secure future as a profit center when competing against the large national labs."

