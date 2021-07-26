Marshfield Clinic Research Institute Joins TriNetX to Increase Participation in High-Impact Clinical Trial Opportunities

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Marshfield Clinic Research Institute, a division of Marshfield Clinic Inc. and the largest private medical research institute in Wisconsin, has joined the TriNetX network to increase clinical trial opportunities for its largely rural patient population.

"Marshfield Clinic Research Institute is a leader in clinical trials and research," said Dr. Narayana S. Murali, Executive Director of Marshfield Clinic, Inc. "Being part of the TriNetX network increases our opportunities to participate in high-impact studies and bring the best care to our patients. We anticipate increased opportunities for our geographically dispersed patient population to participate in clinical trials that can make a difference in their health."

The Marshfield Clinic Health System (MCHS) is one of the largest health systems providing care to a rural population in the U.S. and one of only a few large independent nonprofit medical clinics in the country. Marshfield is an integrated health system serving Wisconsin with more than 10,000 employees including more than 1,200 providers across 90 specialties, a health plan, and research and education programs.

The Marshfield Clinic Research Institute supports and oversees clinical trials of drugs, devices, and biotechnology conducted at the Marshfield campus and at Marshfield Clinic's regional centers. The center is staffed with research nurses, study coordinators, and technical support staff which are organized into two programs (multispecialty and oncology). The teams at the Institute are nationally certified by the Association of Clinical Research Professionals (ACRP), the Society of Clinical Research Associates (SoCRA), and/or Oncology Certified Nurse (OCN).

"Marshfield selected TriNetX as a platform to increase our collaboration with pharmaceutical companies," said Dr. Robert Haws, Director of the Clinical Research Center at the Research Institute. "In particular, we will leverage TriNetX's Trial Connect capabilities to more effectively engage with industry sponsors and ultimately bring new therapies to our patients through clinical trials."

TriNetX is the largest and fastest growing collaborative research network, representing healthcare organizations and health data partners across the world. TriNetX has presented thousands of clinical trial opportunities to the healthcare organizations on its network and has been cited in hundreds of scientific and peer-reviewed publications.

"The Marshfield Clinic Research Institute has a long tradition of providing high quality healthcare in the many communities it serves," said Steve Lethbridge, Senior Vice President, Global Healthcare Partnerships at TriNetX. "We are pleased to welcome Marshfield into the network, and we are eager to help them pursue clinical trial opportunities for the patients in their care."

About Marshfield Clinic Health System (MCHS)

Marshfield Clinic Health System is the largest private group medical practice in Wisconsin and one of the largest in the United States, with more than 1,200 medical providers representing 90 specialties and subspecialties. The System has more than 50 locations in 34 Wisconsin communities in northern, central and western Wisconsin, including hospitals in Marshfield, Eau Claire, Minocqua, Neillsville, Park Falls, Rice Lake and Weston. For more information, visit https://www.marshfieldclinic.org

About TriNetX

TriNetX is the global health research network that connects the world of drug discovery and development from pharmaceutical company to study site, and investigator to patient by sharing real-world data to make clinical and observational research easier and more efficient. TriNetX combines real time access to longitudinal clinical data with state-of-the-art analytics to optimize protocol design and feasibility, site selection, patient recruitment, and enable discoveries through the generation of real-world evidence. The TriNetX platform is HIPAA and GDPR compliant. For more information, visit TriNetX at www.trinetx.com or follow @TriNetX on Twitter.

