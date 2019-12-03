Marshfield Clinic Selects Ikonopedia for Structured Breast Reporting and Risk Assessment

RICHARDSON, Texas, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ikonopedia announced today that Marshfield Clinic in Eau, Wisconsin, has selected the company's structured breast reporting and risk assessment tools to help improve reporting efficiency, and optimize facility operations. The implementation, which involves 11 sites and a mobile mammography unit, is expected to go live in January 2020.

Marshfield Clinic Health System is the largest private group medical practice in Wisconsin and one of the largest in the United States, with more than 1,200 medical providers representing more than 86 specialties and subspecialties. The System has more than 50 locations in 34 Wisconsin communities, including hospitals in Marshfield, Eau Claire, Park Falls and Rice Lake. Marshfield Clinic provides a full suite of breast cancer screening services, including 3-D mammography and operates three mobile screening units to expand access to patients throughout northern, central and western Wisconsin.

"We selected Ikonopedia's innovative Cloud-based structured breast reporting system to support our goal of providing the highest quality care to our patients," said Sarah Nielsen, DO, Section Head Breast Imaging, Marshfield Clinic. "We expect that the intuitive, easy to use reporting and risk assessment tools will help improve the efficiency of our practice while delivering accurate, high quality reports to our referring physicians."

Ikonopedia is an innovative structured breast reporting and MQSA management system designed to dramatically improve reporting efficiency, and optimize facility operations. All findings are saved as discrete data which allows Ikonopedia to prevent errors, maintain BI-RADS-compliant language and automate many time-consuming processes. Ikonopedia makes it possible to eliminate laterality errors, automatically choose exam-appropriate patient letters and pull forward findings from past exams along with many other time-saving features.

To expand access to quality breast health care, Ikonopedia recently introduced an integrated risk assessment tool – now available in any language. Ikonopedia also provides users with the first-ever web-based version of the Tyrer-Cuzick Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Tool. Risk data is used to create alerts for the radiologist, populate the clinical section of the report, and automatically update the patient letter. A high-risk patient alert identifies patients with a 20% or greater lifetime risk and information about the score is instantly viewable.

"Marshfield Clinic is a perennial leader in the adoption of breast cancer screening technologies designed to improve the quality and efficiency of care. We are proud to support Marshfield to deliver robust breast imaging tools that improve the ability to risk-stratify women to the appropriate screening tools and streamline patient communications and reporting in a wide variety of languages," said Emily Crane, CEO of Ikonopedia.

Ikonopedia is showcasing its recently released Automated Combined Reporting package and its entire suite of structured breast reporting and MQSA management tools designed to improve reporting efficiency, and optimize facility operations, this week at the 105th Annual Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) meeting, December 1-6, 2019 (North Hall #6008).

About Ikonopedia

Ikonopedia was founded by three expert breast imaging Radiologists: László Tabár, MD is the author of 6 books in 10 languages on mammography and a world renowned educator; A. Thomas Stavros, MD is the author of one of the most popular reference books in the field of breast ultrasound; and Michael J. Vendrell, MD is an expert in breast MRI and CAD design with extensive experience in breast-imaging software. For more information, visit www.ikonopedia.com.

SOURCE Ikonopedia

Related Links

http://www.ikonopedia.com

