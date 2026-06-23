MARSTEK Showcases the New VENUS E Family at Intersolar Europe 2026, Leading the Next Era of Plug-in Batteries

MUNICH, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MARSTEK is showcasing its latest innovations at Intersolar Europe 2026 (Booth C4.110) from June 23–25 in Munich, Germany. The highlight of this year's exhibition is the debut of the new VENUS E Family, a comprehensive plug-in battery portfolio designed to expand home energy storage from entry-level applications to advanced whole-home energy solutions.

VENUS E Mini — World's Thinnest Plug-in Battery

MARSTEK at Intersolar Europe 2026

VENUS E Mini is a compact plug-in battery designed for entry-level users and small-space installations. Featuring 1.5kW bidirectional power, 1.5kW backup output, 2kWh capacity, MARSTEK AI-powered energy forecasting, and an ultra-slim 22kg wall-mounted design, it delivers flexible, space-saving energy storage for modern homes.

VENUS E 4.0 — The Best Plug-in Battery. Now Refined.

Designed for households with existing solar systems, VENUS E 4.0 combines 3kW charging and discharging power with 5kWh capacity in a refined AC-coupled architecture. Featuring AI-driven energy optimization, VPP functionality, whole-home backup capability, SmartBox expansion up to 9kW/15kWh, and seamless EV charger integration, it enables smarter and more efficient home energy management.

VENUS E MAX — World's First 10kWh All-in-One Plug-in Battery

Built for households with larger energy demands, VENUS E MAX delivers 3.6kW bidirectional power and 10kWh storage capacity in a single plug-in solution. Through SmartBox parallel expansion, the system can scale up to 10.8kW/30kWh, while AI-powered energy management, VPP participation, whole-home backup, and EV charging integration create a powerful and scalable residential energy ecosystem.

VENUS E Pro — All-in-One Plug-in Battery with 3kW High-Voltage MPPT and 2kW AC Coupling

VENUS E Pro integrates a 3kW high-voltage MPPT and 2kW AC coupling into a modular all-in-one design. Starting at 2.08kWh and expandable to 12.48kWh, it supports 50–500V PV input and flexible connection of 2–8 solar panels through a single MPPT. Requiring only two PV wires, it significantly simplifies installation and reduces wiring complexity. Featuring AI-powered energy management, <10ms EPS switching, 2kW backup power, and durable LFP cells with over 10,000 cycles, VENUS E Pro delivers an efficient, reliable, and installer-friendly solar storage solution.

Expanding the Future of Plug-in Battery

To further engage industry partners and customers, MARSTEK will host a VENUS E Family Launch Event and VENUS E Mini Workshop in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, on June 30, 2026, providing attendees with an in-depth look at the latest plug-in battery technologies and future home energy trends.

By combining intelligent software, flexible installation, and scalable hardware architecture, MARSTEK continues to make advanced home energy storage more accessible, efficient, and user-friendly for households worldwide, leading the next era of plug-in batteries.

About MARSTEK

MARSTEK, founded in 2009, is a global top-tier plug-in battery brand with vertically integrated capabilities spanning R&D, manufacturing, and global market operations. Through its flagship product families — MARS, VENUS, JUPITER, SATURN, and MERCURY — MARSTEK delivers intelligent energy solutions across a wide range of residential and portable energy scenarios.