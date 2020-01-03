Marta E. Rodriguez's New Book Víctimas De La Inocencia, An Intriguing And Stirring Tale Of Two Women And Their Obverse Statuses In Life
Jan 03, 2020, 06:00 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Among the scandal of a mystery that terrifies the country, Maribel decides to go to work in the city to help his parents and thus be able to fulfill the dream he promised his deaf-mute sister. She arrives excited, with desires to fulfill all her dreams come true, but never imagined that on her way, apart from knowing the big city and its new challenges, she would also find love in a handsome, sexy, and manly man to whom no woman could resist. She felt fortunate to be reciprocated, as in her favorite novel, feeling the main character. She lives the most exciting experiences she had ever imagined in her life. But while she lives a passionate romance, at the other end of the city, in a humble multifamily, Noelia lives the worst nightmare of her life. She is a young single mother with three children for whom she has to fight every day, facing the humiliations of her neighbors who live by defaming her and making her life impossible. But she takes refuge in her faith, which gives her the strength to move forward against all obstacles.
They live their lives like the water that is born in a spring and runs day after day, discovering new challenges and new experiences in each sunrise, gradually discovering the mysteries that surround them, guiding them on different paths until they meet face to face, revealing a bitter truth.
Published by Page Publishing, Marta E. Rodriguez's new book Víctimas de la Inocencia displays two alluring sides of life—one of bliss and fulfillment and the another of great pain yet gripped by strength and courage.
Consumers who wish to be enveloped in the drama of two women as they each deal with personal joyful and toilful moments can purchase Víctimas de la Inocencia in any bookstore, or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional full-service publishing house that handles all of the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not bogged down with complicated business issues like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and the like. Its roster of authors can leave behind these tedious, complex, and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1060129/Page_Publishing_Marta_E__Rodriguez.jpg
SOURCE Page Publishing
Share this article