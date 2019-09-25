Marta Megra from Ethiopia sets new record for women's full marathon at Hengshui

HENGSHUI, China, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2019 "Yangyuan-Six Walnuts" Hengshui Lake International Marathon kicked off at 7:30 am on September 22. The race brought together some 20,000 runners from more than 20 countries and regions, including China, the US, UK, Germany and Japan, to Hengshui Lake, known as the 'sapphire of East Asia', to take part in a competition that highlighted some of the key issues of our times: fitness, health, environmental protection, public welfare and the pursuit of happiness. Surrounded by the beauty of Hengshui Lake, which is one of China's national natural reserves, the event is regarded as one of China's top-tier marathon races.