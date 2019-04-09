Martech And Integrated Agency Calise Partners Acquires Digital Shop Imaginuity®

"Calise Partners' acquisition of Imaginuity joins established marketing technology and media leadership with decades of web development, user experience and digital marketing expertise," said Taylor Calise, COO of Calise Partners and CEO of the new Imaginuity. "As a single operating unit, Imaginuity will help clients manage the customer journey at every stage of the buying process both offline and online, providing them with seamless, cross-channel programs that deliver measurable results."

Imaginuity will leverage the business intelligence of Calise Partners' proprietary AdScience® customer data platform. AdScience collects an abundance of data, including offline and online media performance and demographic, customer journey and transactional data, to provide timely, intelligent visualizations and actionable reporting for every campaign.



"We joined forces because we identified the opportunity to combine our web development, technology and brand experience expertise with Calise's approach to integrated, results-driven marketing and media," said former Imaginuity CEO Corbett Guest, who will shift to a new role in the combined operations as chief innovation and strategy officer. "The new Imaginuity will bring together decades of proven experience to help clients more effectively compete for customers as they journey between traditional and digital experiences."

The combined operations will employ more than 100 professionals across all marketing disciplines, including brand experience, advertising, traditional and digital media buying, paid and organic search, social media, web development, UX, AI, data analytics and database marketing services, and will report 2019 capitalized billings of approximately $150 million.

Calise Partners founder Charlie Calise will continue his leadership role as chairman of the new Imaginuity.

About Imaginuity®

Imaginuity is the integrated agency that delivers transformative results for its clients. The agency's proprietary AdScience® customer data platform optimizes cross-channel marketing programs that drive both new customer acquisition and retention across traditional and digital media. Headquartered in Dallas, Imaginuity provides integrated marketing services throughout the entire customer journey, including brand experience, advertising, traditional and digital media buying, paid and organic search, social media, web development, UX, AI, data analytics and database marketing services. More information is available at www.imaginuity.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Kristen Kauffman

kristen@spmcommunications.com

817-329-3257

SOURCE Imaginuity

Related Links

http://www.imaginuity.com

