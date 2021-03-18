Martech Leader Maropost Acquires E-Commerce Platform Neto for $60M + Considerations

TORONTO, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maropost, North America's fastest growing marketing automation platform embraced by companies like Mercedes Benz, BioTrust, the New York Post and Shop.com, has acquired Neto , a global award-winning ecommerce platform used by over 3,000 retailers and wholesalers worldwide.

By making its combined technologies available to their customers, the company is poised for leadership in the ecommerce marketing space. It will enable retailers around the world to build successful businesses while maintaining scale at any size.

Maropost

Since 2009, Neto, a leading Australian-based unified ecommerce platform, has helped retailers and wholesalers reduce the complexity of running and scaling their businesses. Neto's comprehensive suite of tools and unified approach empowers merchants to sell more by centralising channel product data, inventory and sales orders, whilst streamlining the fulfilment of orders at scale.

"Neto has the tools businesses need to manage operations, grow customer relationships and sell everywhere," said Neto Founder Ryan Murtagh. "Maropost's expertise is in innovative solutions in audience engagement, customer acquisition and sales growth through marketing and email automation. Our combined functionality will provide enormous value for businesses of all sizes."

Maropost's marketing automation platform converts prospects into clients through the delivery of targeted messages to the right contacts at the right time. The platform comes with unparalleled inbox deliverability, advanced reporting and industry-leading audience building and customer journeys. These capabilities form a natural synergy with Neto's expertise.

"Maropost has enabled hundreds of companies from Mid Market to Fortune 100 to grow by helping them scale their email and mobile campaigns to over a billion messages per month without friction" said Ross Andrew Paquette , Chairman and CEO of Maropost, which is headquartered in Toronto. "With our merged capabilities, we'll be able to provide solutions to more companies that want to grow rapidly by managing every aspect of their business from a single platform."

About Maropost

Maropost is Canada's fastest-growing SaaS startup, offering a global marketing automation platform that helps B2C companies with audience engagement, customer acquisition and revenue growth. Founded in 2011 by Ross Andrew Paquette, Maropost has been featured in Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 list multiple years in a row.

The company serves customers across multiple channels, such as email and mobile/SMS marketing automation, while providing unparalleled inbox deliverability, advanced reporting and industry-leading audience building and customer journeys.

With proven success working with customers in media and publishing, e-commerce, travel and tourism, some of the brands that have trusted Maropost as their marketing automation provider include Mercedes-Benz, BioTrust, the New York Post, Haymarket Media, and Shop.com.

For more information, visit www.maropost.com

Contact:

Jacopo Mauri

4378001430

[email protected]

SOURCE Maropost

Related Links

https://www.maropost.com/

