MarTech Startup Ziflow Raises $6M in Expansion Funding to Meet Growing Demand for Creative Collaboration

LONDON and BOSTON, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ziflow , the industry's leading creative review and approval solution for agencies and brands, today announced it has raised a $6 million expansion round, led by Companyon Ventures, with participation from Riverside Acceleration Capital (RAC), bringing total funding to approximately $7.3 million. The funds will be used to accelerate the expansion of Ziflow's product development and customer facing initiatives to meet the growing demand for enterprise-ready creative collaboration tools that compliment today's remote working environments.

Ziflow empowers marketing and creative teams and agencies of all sizes to overcome complex review and approval workflow challenges, making team feedback effortless, more streamlined and efficient. Its next-gen platform provides users with rich annotation and markup tools, real-time collaboration capabilities, and automated workflows to simplify the entire review and approval process. Founded by market leaders, Ziflow is the only standalone online proofing solution that offers a secure, enterprise-ready environment where creative content can be reviewed from anywhere, on any device, with any workflow.

"With support from Companyon Ventures and Riverside Acceleration Capital, Ziflow is primed to enter its next chapter of growth and achieve its vision of helping teams review and approve content, regardless of type, device or workflow," said Anthony Welgemoed, CEO and Co-Founder of Ziflow. "Our approach is already proving to be a success, with close to one million users relying on Ziflow every day to get real, actionable results. We are eager to continue our rapid growth, and extend our market leadership for online proofing."

Driven by the impacts of COVID-19, marketing and creative teams are remotely producing more content for more channels than ever before. Such a high volume and variety of work often leads to painful bottlenecks to ensure that it crosses over the finish line. For customers, Ziflow acts as a single source of truth for associated feedback and approvals that were previously accomplished via hallway conversations, emails and printouts, but now require a fully digital approach to embrace and enable today's remote working scenarios.

"The pandemic amplified the need for purpose-built review and approval solutions that could be accessed by teams everywhere," said Firas Raouf, general partner at Companyon Ventures. "To us, Ziflow's offering is head and shoulders above any other offering available on the market today. The Ziflow team has unparalleled experience and expertise in this area of the market, and we're excited to work with them to help create the next great SaaS company for marketing and creative teams."

In addition to Ziflow's new funding, the company today announced the availability of its next generation online proofing solution, which continues the trend of simplifying the review and approval process for teams everywhere. More information on the new product can be found here .

In addition, Ziflow today announced the hiring of two new senior executives: Amyra Rand and Ryan Dunagan. Amyra joins the company as Vice President of Sales. She comes to Ziflow from Criteria Corp where she was Vice President of Sales and Strategic Partnerships. Ryan has been named Vice President, Growth Marketing. Ryan joins Ziflow from Spotio and also previously held a senior marketing position with ProofHQ.

Ziflow was recently listed as the highest-ranking online proofing software by G2, the world's largest tech marketplace where businesses can discover, review and manage technology solutions to support them in their business objectives. More information can be found in the G2 listing " The Top 16 Online Proofing Software ."

Founded in 2016, Ziflow is a remote-first SaaS company with team members located across the globe with significant operations in the US, UK and Poland. The founders of Ziflow previously founded and led ProofHQ, which was acquired by Workfront in 2015.

Ziflow simplifies how teams review and approve creative content so they accomplish more together. The leading online proofing experience, Ziflow empowers teams of all sizes to make feedback effortless, get aligned, and raise review efficiency. Only Ziflow offers a secure, enterprise-ready environment where any piece of creative content can be reviewed from anywhere. A best-of-breed solution, Ziflow connects people and tools throughout the review and approval process to ensure exceptional work that achieves brand governance and compliance. To learn why Ziflow is used by brands and agencies everywhere including Showtime, McCann Worldgroup, AWS, Weber, and Dupont, please visit www.ziflow.com.

Companyon Ventures leads post-seed, pre-expansion rounds in capital-efficient B2B technology startups that have a disruptive and scalable advantage in their product/market fit and distribution economics.

Riverside Acceleration Capital (RAC) provides flexible growth capital to expansion-stage B2B software and technology companies, through an investment structure that maximizes alignment while minimizing dilution. RAC is part of The Riverside Company, a global private equity firm focused on investing in growing businesses valued at up to $400 million. Since its founding in 1988, Riverside has made more than 650 investments. The firm's international private equity and structured capital portfolios include more than 100 companies. For more information, visit www.riverside.ac.

